Woof: 5 Pics/Videos That Prove Chris Meloni is the Daddy of All Daddies

Christopher Meloni has no doubt been one of those guys many of us have fantasized about for 20 plus years at this point. The longtime television and movie star fits so many categories that gay men want when it comes to him being not only desirable but a funny, charismatic and interesting guy.

Interest in the former Law & Order: SVU star peaked again last week when he shared a photo of him rocking nothing but a kilt on his Twitter page. The 58-year-old has a tendency to do these kinds of things where he all of a sudden appears in next to nothing, whether its on social media or a movie or a television show, and to be honest we are here for it and will continue to do so for many years to come.

Take a look below for a refresher on 5 different (visual) reasons why gay men have fallen in love with the Washington D.C. native over and over again.

1: He’s often naked and that’s amazing. Chris’ insatiable body has been seen in all its glory on shows like the 90’s to early 2000’s HBO series Oz and his SyFy series Happy!

2: He proudly supports our community. Chris, who is fully aware of his gay following, has been a supporter of the LGBTQ community as a whole for several decades. He has also appeared on related programming including being Elektra Abundance’s (Dominique A.R. Jackson) sugar daddy on Pose.

3: He’s in on the joke about his sexiness. He stopped by Buzzfeed last year to read a bunch of thirst tweets aimed towards him and giggled the whole way through.

4: The way he stares at you. Oh Rita Moreno, how we wish we were you in this scene.

5: He looks damn good in a kilt. Holy moly, Batman!