Why Everyone Is Talking About Boy George’s Controversial New Single

Boy George is making headlines once again, but this time it isn’t for music nostalgia or a fabulous fashion moment.

The singer is facing significant backlash after releasing “Od Nirkod (We Will Dance Again),” a controversial AI generated reggae track that takes a pro-Israel stance on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Shared exclusively on X with the caption “#Shalom,” the song has already amassed more than 4.4 million views and ignited fierce debate online.

What Is the Song About?

We Will Dance Again directly references the October 7 Hamas attacks and the Nova music festival massacre while rejecting accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Part of the song’s opening lyrics read:

“You say genocide, I say war

When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for.”

Another lyric declares:

“If you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews.”

Boy George confirmed in a Threads post that the track was created using artificial intelligence.

“The song was created using AI. I call it ‘AI for good.’ Truthfully, I would struggle to write this with a human!” he wrote. The singer also shared in the same post, “I accept that many people disagree with my point of view but that is what is great about democracy.”

Although Boy George was raised in an Irish Catholic household and is not Jewish, he has long expressed support for the Jewish community.

Why Is It So Controversial?

The controversy surrounding the song stems largely from its rejection of genocide allegations against Israel.

The United Nations and numerous international experts have reported that Israeli military operations in Gaza have raised serious concerns under international law. In recent findings, UN experts stated that Israel had committed genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza, particularly highlighting the devastating impact on Palestinian children. Israel has repeatedly rejected accusations that it is committing genocide.

The song also appears to criticize musicians who have publicly expressed pro Palestinian views, further fueling criticism online.

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The Internet Responds

Reaction online has been swift and deeply divided. While some users praised Boy George for expressing solidarity with Israel and Jewish communities, many others condemned both the song’s message, denying that the genocide happened, and its use of AI.

Several commenters also referenced Boy George’s past legal troubles. In 2007, he was arrested after falsely imprisoning a male escort, later receiving a 15 month prison sentence in connection with the incident. Boy George recently denied this through X.

Interestingly, Boy George chose to bypass traditional music platforms altogether. Rather than releasing the song through a record label or distributing it on services such as Spotify or Apple Music, he opted to debut it exclusively on X.

Whether viewed as a political statement, an artistic experiment, or simply a controversial provocation, one thing is certain. Boy George’s latest release has people talking, and shows no signs of leaving the cultural conversation anytime soon.