‘Quinze Dias’ on Netflix Might Be Your New Favorite Queer Film

Quinze Dias is coming to Netflix this August, and if Heartstopper left a giant rainbow-colored hole in your heart, consider this your official warning: you’re probably going to become emotionally attached to another adorable queer couple very soon.

You’ve been warned.

Based on Vitor Martins’ 2017 novel of the same name, Quinze Dias (translated as Fifteen Days) follows Felipe, a gay teenager navigating body image issues, bullying, and all the beautifully complicated feelings that come with growing up. Like every teenager who’s had an embarrassing crush, all Felipe wants is a quiet school break. No drama. No awkward encounters. Just fifteen peaceful days.

Life, however, has other plans.

His mother casually informs him that their neighbor Caio, who also happens to be Felipe’s longtime secret crush, will be staying at their house while his parents are away.

For fifteen days.

Again, FIFTEEN DAYS.

Somewhere, every queer person who has ever had a crush is simultaneously screaming into a pillow and wishing the same thing happened to them.

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First Love Never Goes According to Plan

Played by Miguel Lallo, Felipe is the kind of protagonist we’re already ready to protect at all costs. Meanwhile, Diego Lira brings Caio to life, and we’re fairly certain the internet has collectively decided we’re going to be emotionally invested in both of them before we’ve even pressed play.

A secret crush living under the same roof? Check.

An awkward and adorable coming-of-age romance? Check.

Self-discovery, queer joy, and enough butterflies to make us remember our first crush? Triple check.

We’re seated.

The film also stars Débora Falabella, Mika Soeiro, Bel Moreira, Mariana Santos, Olívia Araújo, Márcio Vito, and João Pedro Chaseliov.

Sorry Nick and Charlie, There’s Room for Four

It’s difficult not to draw comparisons to Heartstopper, and honestly, we mean that as the highest compliment possible. Quinze Dias seems poised to deliver everything we love about queer coming-of-age stories: vulnerability, tenderness, self-acceptance, and that stomach-flipping excitement of falling in love for the very first time.

There’s also something particularly refreshing about seeing another queer story centered around body image and self-worth. Felipe isn’t simply finding first love. He’s learning to embrace himself along the way.

That’s the kind of storytelling we’ll gladly make time for.

O FELIPE E O CAIO VÃO EMOCIONAR! O filme Quinze Dias, adaptação do livro de Vitor Martins, chega por aqui no dia 19 de agosto. 💜🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/buPDBzrFxk — Netflix Brasil (@NetflixBrasil) July 28, 2026

The Internet Is Already Obsessed

Fans who have already seen the film in cinemas aren’t exactly being subtle about their excitement.

One viewer called it “the most beautiful thing in the world,” while another hilariously admitted they spent an entire day trying to remember what appointment they had on August 19 before realizing it was simply their date with Quinze Dias.

Frankly, that’s relatable.

Others are already planning to pick up the original novel after watching the trailer because one queer love story is apparently never enough.

Quinze Dias arrives on Netflix Brasil on August 19, and we’ll be clearing our schedules accordingly. Fifteen days might not sound like a long time, but we’re willing to bet it’ll be more than enough time for Felipe and Caio to steal our hearts.

Somebody grab the tissues. We’re falling in love already.