Brandon Flynn is Now Married!

Looks like Brandon Flynn is now happily off the market! October was a double celebration for the 13 Reasons Why alum with a birthday celebration and wedding all in the same month.

The 31-year-old actor has been rumored to be dating 36-year-old author, playwright, and filmmaker Jordan Tannahill since April of last year when Flynn first appeared on Tannahill’s Instagram feed when the director posted a congratulatory message for Flynn for his sobriety journey.

“So proud of this beautiful human #anotheryearsober”

It wasn’t until a few weeks ago, on October 11th, that the two finally confirmed their romance, in true social media-age style, via Instagram stories. Tannahill posted a birthday tribute to Flynn and captioned the moment, “Happy birthday to my love @brandonflynn. Want to be by your side always.”

Photo Credit: @jordan.tannahill (Instagram)

After confirming their relationship on the Gram, the lovely couple took the plunge and got married on October 12th in front of close friends and family at St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City.

One of the sweetest moments from the Tannahill-Flynn wedding was shared by their guests, captioned “The Tannahill-Flynn wedding.” The shot captures Brandon Flynn and Richard Tannahill grinning and staring into each other’s eyes—pure love right there! The event was full of love and good vibes, with their close-knit circle, including Flynn’s 13 Reasons Why co-star Alisha Boe, Julio Torres, Kevin Rios, and Morgan Spector, all there to celebrate. The whole day was just bursting with joy and felt like the perfect kick-off to their new adventure together!

The handsome grooms wore matching leather jackets and sheer undershirts that showed Flynn’s chest tattoo “B + J” (presumably to mean Brandon and Jordan) sexily peeking through his shirt. Tannahill chose to pair his matching top with grungy leather pants and a nice pair of boots while Flynn opted to complete his look with a leather kilt, calf socks, and leather shoes.

The wedding festivities looked absolutely fun with friends and family audibly enjoying the event and celebrating the union of the lovely couple in many of the behind-the-scenes photos and videos shared by the grooms guests.

Check out some of these joyous moments shared by their guests from their wedding!

Photo Credit: @maybekevinrios (Instagram)

