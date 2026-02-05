Brandon Sklenar Strips Down to His Itty Bitty Boxers

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet in the last few weeks, you’ve probably seen him: Brandon Sklenar, 6’2” of sculpted perfection, looking ridiculously good in a pair of tight, cheek-hugging boxers. Yes, those boxers. The ones that have sent the internet into a collective swoon. But before you get too distracted, let’s peel back the layers—figuratively, of course—and get to know the man behind the six-pack. Spoiler: he’s just as interesting as he is hot.

From Hackettstown to Hollywood Heights

Brandon Tyler Feakins, professionally known as Brandon Sklenar (fun fact, this is his mom’s surname—Francine Sklenar), grew up in New Jersey surrounded by good old blue-collar grit. Dad Bruce Feakins worked in construction, and little Brandon was swinging hammers before he could even drive a car. Talk about learning the meaning of hard work early.

After graduating from Hackettstown High School in 2008, he briefly attended County College of Morris. Two months later, he decided that college wasn’t for him. Instead, he threw his life into garbage bags and drove across the country to California, ready to chase Hollywood dreams with nothing but sheer determination and maybe a little naivety. Odd jobs by day, auditions by night, and by age 20, he had a manager—and a career that’s been steadily rising since 2011.

The Roles That Made Us Swoon

Sklenar’s Hollywood glow-up has been slow and steady but undeniably impressive. Indie hits like Mapplethorpe and blockbusters like Vice gave him a foothold, but fans really noticed him as Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923. That role cemented him as a fan favorite, and projects like It Ends With Us (2024) and The Housemaid (2025) only added layers to his growing mystique.

And let’s not ignore the whispers about the rumored Batman remake. Fitness guru Wesley Wilson gave fans a peek behind the curtain: abs carved like marble, pecs that could double as shields, and a brooding Gotham energy that made us all weak in the knees. One strategically timed Instagram post later, and the internet was buzzing. Our new Batman? Possibly. Honestly, we’re not complaining.

Behind the Boxers: The Man, Not Just the Abs

Sure, the boxers and those eight-pack abs grabbed our attention first, but Sklenar’s appeal goes way deeper. In a People interview, he reflected on his upbringing:

“I come from a lineage of blue-collar workers, and I grew up on a job site, so I started swinging a hammer when I was 10 years old. That just breeds a certain type of thing. You do your best, and hopefully good things happen.”

It’s that mix of grit and charm that makes him more than just eye candy. Acting wasn’t just a career—it was a safe space. It helped him deal with a stutter and depression, giving him a way to disappear into other characters and find joy in the process. “My happiest moments were when I was playing and I got to disappear into these things,” he shared. Vulnerable, talented, and grounded—a winning combination.

Fun, Flirty, and Totally Thirstworthy

Let’s be honest: those boxers aren’t just underwear—they’re a lifestyle. Whether he’s posting a casual gym snap or teasing fans with a glimpse of abs, Sklenar knows exactly how to flirt without trying too hard. He’s cheeky, playful, and low-key feeding the Bat-signal speculation while keeping an air of mystery. Talent, charm, and yes, a body sculpted by angels—what more could you want?

Fans can swoon over the physique, fangirl over the superhero gossip, and still feel a connection to the grounded New Jersey native who chased his dream across the country. Sklenar proves that sexy doesn’t have to be shallow—it can be smart, funny, and endearing.

Brandon is Going Places

Brandon Sklenar is giving Hollywood—and the internet—everything we didn’t know we needed. Abs? Check. Boxers? Check. Charm, talent, and the ability to inspire swoons from coast to coast? Double-check. From indie darling to fan-favorite prequel star, and potentially Gotham’s next protector, one thing is clear: Sklenar is here, he’s hot, and yes, we are all very, very thirsty.

