Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No—wait, that’s the wrong superhero. But is that Batman emerging from the shadows, or is it Brandon Sklenar just casually showing us his abs?

The It Ends With Us star may have been quietly simmering under the Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni drama, but with one set of gym pics, he’s absolutely stolen the spotlight—and maybe even Bruce Wayne’s cowl.

Thanks to fitness guru and body-sculpting wizard Wesley Wilson, the internet got a peek behind the bat curtain. Wilson posted a few progress shots of Sklenar looking, in short, ripped to oblivion—complete with 8-pack abs, beefed-up pecs, and a physique that says “I train in the shadows and brood on rooftops.” The caption? “Training one of my best friends for his biggest role yet has been a f—ing blast.”

Biggest role yet, you say? The Bat-Signal is practically glowing.

While nothing is confirmed (yet), fans have taken one look at the evidence and decided: we have our new Batman. The comments section is already in full Gotham mode with notes like “Batman announcement loading” and “I can’t see anyone else as Bruce Wayne.”

And here’s the thing: Sklenar’s not denying it. In fact, he’s low-key feeding the fire. With a few strategically timed appearances, a suspiciously superhero-level physique, and a recent interview where he praised previous Batmen (shoutout to Robert Pattinson), he’s giving fans just enough to swoon over while still keeping it mysterious.

He even teased the idea of a more emotionally grounded Bruce Wayne—a darker, more tortured version of the caped crusader. And let’s be honest, with those soulful eyes and that jawline? It’s giving traumatized billionaire vigilante with a heart of gold.

Whether Warner Bros. makes it official tomorrow or three months from now, the fandom has already decided: Brandon Sklenar is Batman. And with a body like that, who are we to argue?

So if the cape fits, wear it. And based on those photos? Oh, it fits just fine.