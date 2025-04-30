Brant Daugherty’s 1st Gym Selfie Should be Celebrated!

Daddy?

Christmas season doesn’t begin for another six months, so Hallmark actor Brant Daugherty is able to dip his toes into the pools of other film genres. His downtime is also spent at the gym, obviously.

The 39-year-old Ohio native recently took to Instagram to show his adoring fans a great workout is always just a day away. In the photo, he appears slightly more rugged than usual but check out those pecs and biceps.

Let’s take a look!

The Instagram story was captioned with: “Filming in two days. I think I’m ready.” This could be in reference to the upcoming drama By the Roots, where Mr. Brant Daugherty will co-star alongside Ally Sheedy and Margaret Cho. The plot mentions a “dominant,” so I’m already expecting something special.

Brant Daugherty is partially known for his character arcs in “Army Wives,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Dear White People,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “Private.” He’s also known for being a Hallmark staple as seen with The Baker’s Son, Merry Kissmas, Mingle All the Way, A Royal Runaway Romance, Timeless Love, Trivia at St. Nick’s and #Xmas.

He is a married father of two and heartthrob to thousands!

There’s something about the name Brant Daugherty that I like, you feel me?

Your thoughts on Brant Daugherty?

I’ve seen a few of his titles before, but the gym selfie featured above has definitely grabbed my attention for the future. I’m certainly looking forward to his upcoming feature By the Roots, and I’m already thirsting for whatever Christmas adventure he’s showcased in this winter. Keep up the good work, sir.

Are you a fan of Brant? What’s your favorite title of his? Did the mirror selfie do it for you? Comment and let me know!

First reported by Just Jared.