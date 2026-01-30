Bruce Springsteen’s Anti-ICE Song Hits No.1

Bruce Springsteen has never been subtle about where he stands. But with the release of his new protest song, Streets of Minneapolis, the rock icon delivers one of his most immediate, urgent, and emotionally direct responses yet to state violence and political power.

Released on Wednesday, the track is a blistering condemnation of federal immigration enforcement—specifically ICE, which Springsteen refers to as “King Trump’s private army,” in his song. Written and recorded in a matter of days, the song responds directly to the killing of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA who was shot and killed by federal immigration agents.

Springsteen didn’t wait for distance or reflection. He acted in real time.

Written in the Aftermath of Loss

According to Springsteen, “Streets of Minneapolis” was written on Saturday—immediately following Pretti’s death—recorded the next day, and released without delay. The speed of the song’s creation is part of its power. This is not a retrospective protest anthem. It’s a raw response to grief unfolding in the present tense.

Pretti’s killing marked the second death in one month connected to federal immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis. Just weeks earlier, on January 7, Renee Good, a poet and mother, was shot and killed in her car roughly a mile from where Pretti would later die.

Springsteen names both victims directly in the song’s lyrics, grounding the music in real lives rather than abstractions.

“We’ll remember the names of those who died / On the streets of Minneapolis.”

Echoes of “Streets of Philadelphia”

The song’s title is no accident. “Streets of Minneapolis” deliberately echoes Springsteen’s 1993 Oscar-winning track “Streets of Philadelphia,” written for the film Philadelphia during the height of the AIDS crisis.

Then, Springsteen gave voice to a community abandoned by power. Now, decades later, he’s doing it again—this time for immigrants, healthcare workers, and civilians caught in what the article describes as a violent federal siege.

The parallel is striking: two cities, two crises, and the same moral throughline—human dignity matters, even when the state says otherwise. For LGBTQ+ audiences who remember Springsteen’s earlier activism, the connection feels especially resonant. It’s a reminder that protest music can age, evolve, and still matter.

Minneapolis Under Siege

The song’s release arrives amid massive resistance in Minnesota to an unprecedented federal immigration operation. According to reports, the deployment includes 3,000 federal agents and officers, making it the largest Department of Homeland Security operation ever conducted.

The operation has mobilized tens of thousands of protesters, drawn international attention, and generated widespread outrage through bystander videos documenting alleged brutality against both immigrants and American citizens.

Local Democratic leaders have described the situation as a “military occupation,” a framing that has reportedly turned public opinion sharply against both ICE and the Trump administration.

President Trump has responded with escalation, declaring that “reckoning and retribution is coming” for Minnesota.

Symbols of Resistance

In Streets of Minneapolis, Springsteen also references everyday tools of resistance—the whistle and the phone—symbols used by civilians to warn communities and document encounters in response to what the song calls “dirty lies” from figures like Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem.

It’s a reminder that resistance isn’t always grand. Sometimes it’s a recording. A warning. A song.

A Dedication, Not a Performance

In an official statement posted to his website, Springsteen made his intentions unmistakably clear:

“I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis. It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free,



Bruce Springsteen”

This isn’t branding. It’s bearing witness.

A Song That Resonated Immediately

As of January 30, 2026, Streets of Minneapolis has reached No. 1on the U.S. iTunes chart, signaling that the song’s message has struck a nerve far beyond Minnesota.

For a new generation discovering Springsteen—sometimes affectionately dubbed springteen fans online—this moment reaffirms why his voice still carries weight. He doesn’t just comment on history. He meets it head-on.

Why It Matters

Streets of Minneapolis reminds us that protest music can still move people, still name names, and still demand accountability. For LGBTQ+ communities—many of whom know what it means to be targeted, erased, or silenced—the song lands as both a warning and a call to solidarity.

Springsteen isn’t offering easy answers. He’s offering remembrance. And sometimes, that’s where justice begins.

Streets of Minneapolis Lyrics

Through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

‘Neath an occupier’s boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes

Against smoke and rubber bullets

By the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringing through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renee Good

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Trump’s federal thugs beat up on

His face and his chest

Then we heard the gunshots

And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead

Their claim was self defense, sir

Just don’t believe your eyes

It’s our blood and bones

And these whistles and phones

Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Crying through the bloody mist

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Now they say they’re here to uphold the law

But they trample on our rights

If your skin is black or brown my friend

You can be questioned or deported on sight

In chants of ICE out now

Our city’s heart and soul persists

Through broken glass and bloody tears

On the streets of Minneapolis

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis