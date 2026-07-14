Bryden Hattie, NCAA Diving Champ, Shows Off Cheeky Thong Speedo

There are athletes who collect medals, and then there are athletes who collect screenshots. Bryden Hattie, somehow, manages to do both. The NCAA diving champion may be figuring out what comes next in his athletic career, but one thing is already settled: the man has absolutely no plans to retire from breaking the internet. His latest stop? Los Angeles, where he reminded everyone that sunscreen is important—but so is appreciating a spectacular view.

And yes, we’re talking about that view.

Bryden Hattie puts the ‘back’ in backdrop

Summer officially clocked in for work the moment he floated into an L.A. rooftop pool wearing nothing but a tan Dodgers cap and a black thong Speedo. The city skyline looked gorgeous, sure. But let’s not pretend anyone was admiring the buildings.

Thanks to his signature mullet and barely-there swimwear, he gave followers a full panoramic experience. His backside was working just as hard as the California sunshine, and Instagram users everywhere were suddenly experts in rooftop architecture.

Naturally, he knew exactly what he was doing.

“Showing LAPD where to land,” he wrote in his IG caption.

Safe to say the runway was open, visible, and receiving plenty of traffic.

Gold medals, great vibes, and elite cake

It’s easy to get distracted by a perfectly timed thirst trap, but he has the résumé to back up the attention. The former University of Tennessee standout is a five-time All-American and four-time SEC champion, proving he doesn’t just know how to make a splash online—he’s spent years doing it in the diving pool, too.

These days, he seems just as comfortable serving personality as he is perfect dives. He’s become known for pairing elite athleticism with effortless charm, infectious humor, and the kind of confidence that makes every Instagram post feel like an event.

Honestly, some people peak with medals. He somehow peaked with medals and a thong.

Bryden Hattie found another home in Chile

Part of his charm comes from the adventures he’s shared far beyond competition. His first trip to Chile came during the 2023 Pan American Games, where the Canadian diver quickly became a social media favorite after posting videos of himself dancing around Santiago and teaming up with Team USA diver Tyler Downs for delightfully chaotic content. Instead of disappearing once the competition ended, he kept going back.

That carefree spirit has become part of his appeal. Whether he’s cracking jokes, hopping on trends, or treating every vacation like it’s secretly a swimwear campaign, he has mastered the fine art of being effortlessly entertaining.

Which brings us back to Los Angeles, where he once again proved that sometimes all you really need is a rooftop pool, a tiny black thong, and enough confidence to make half the internet forget there was a skyline in the background.

Bryden Hattie may still be deciding what’s next for his career, but as far as our timelines are concerned, he’s already competing in a league of his own. And based on the comments section, the judges have unanimously awarded perfect scores—for the dive, the vibes, and, yes, the cake.