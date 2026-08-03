Two Shirtless Gay Celebrity Couples, One Very Lucky Internet

Summer is officially serving couple content, and frankly, we are not complaining.

When celebrity couples bless our feeds with vacation snapshots, we assume they’re hoping to spread a little joy. If that’s the plan, Jonathan Bennett, Jaymes Vaughan, Luke Evans, and Fran Tomas deserve top marks. Their latest holiday photos are equal parts romantic, playful, and just distracting enough to make us forget whatever we were doing.

The best part? These aren’t just two adorable celebrity couples. Bennett and Vaughan are friends with Evans and Tomas, making this feel like the ultimate double date that somehow ended up on all of our social media feeds.

Provincetown Is Bringing the Romance

Fresh off his return to daytime television on General Hospital, Jonathan Bennett traded the soap opera drama for ocean breezes in Provincetown, Massachusetts alongside husband Jaymes Vaughan.

Vaughan captioned the getaway simply: “PTown you are a magical gay place.”

The photo carousel has everything you could ask for from a perfect summer escape. The pair are biking through town, strolling hand in hand, enjoying great food, heading out on the water, and relaxing shirtless while soaking up the sunshine. Bennett also included an affectionate kiss that reminded everyone why these two remain one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

And yes, Jaymes Vaughan’s blond hair deserves its own honorable mention. Consider us fans.

Fire Island Turns Up the Heat

Meanwhile, Luke Evans and Fran Tomas have been making Fire Island look like the hottest destination of the season.

Evans recently wrapped his acclaimed Broadway run as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, and it seems the actor has wasted no time slipping into vacation mode.

The couple’s photos feature plenty of beach walks, poolside lounging, sunny afternoons by the water, family time, and, naturally, an abundance of shirtless moments. The vacation album feels relaxed, effortless, and full of genuine happiness, proving that sometimes the best kind of luxury is simply slowing down with the person you love.

Confidence Never Goes Out of Style

Sure, the abs may catch your attention first. We’re only human.

But what keeps you scrolling is how comfortable these four men look with their respective partners. Whether they’re exploring Provincetown or enjoying Fire Island, there’s an undeniable warmth that shines through every photo.

Confidence is attractive. Happiness is magnetic. And when you’re surrounded by people who genuinely love you, it has a way of showing.

If these summer photo dumps have taught us anything, it’s that love, laughter, and a little sunshine make for a pretty irresistible combination. We certainly wouldn’t mind a few more vacation updates before summer comes to an end.