Should “Bussy” Join The Dictionary?

As he gets closer to finishing up some new music, Lil Nas X has noticeably picked up speed on social media. The renowned social media meme lord, joker, and internet troll is back at it after taking a break from social media. And this time, Lil Nas X might be creating space for queer people again. This time, in the dictionary.

More specifically, Lil Nas X might get “bussy” in Dictionary.com. The Industry Baby artist joked over the weekend that he’d love to see the word show up in the dictionary for Pride month.

“For pride month it’s really important that our government finally takes a stand and adds bussy to the dictionary,” he wrote on Twitter.

for pride month it’s really important that our government finally takes a stand and adds bussy to the dictionary — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 11, 2022

And what caused the musician to write the now viral tweet? As he tweeted several days prior to the dictionary post, “I finally said bussy in a song and I have never been happier [sic].”

i finally said bussy in a song and i have never been happier — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 9, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Lil Nas X has written about the idea of saying the word “bussy” in a song. Back in 2021, the “Call Me By Your Name (Montero)” singer said he was amazed to have yet written song lyrics using the word.

“Can’t believe I haven’t said bussy in a song yet. Something has to be done about this [sic],” he tweeted.

can’t believe i haven’t said bussy in a song yet. something has to be done about this. — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) May 26, 2021

But what exactly is a “bussy?” It’s a slang term combining the words “boy” and “p*ssy.” If that hasn’t clued you in already, it means a guy’s anus.

While the word has been around for several years, it became popular thanks to thirsty fans tweeting it at their celebrity crushes. We know because when Buzzfeed started it’s “Thirst Tweets” series, the word went viral. There’s just something about seeing straight stars like Taron Egerton and Manny Jacinto gasp at the word “bussy.” It just feels right… like a bussy!

But our favorite part of the story… Lil Nas X might actually get the word in the dictionary! Again, in dictionary.com. But, it’s a start! The website’s official Twitter page responded to Lil Nas X’s recent tweet and said, “We added WAP to the dictionary, so anything’s possible.”

We added WAP to the dictionary, so anything's possible. https://t.co/BYC3wCUIKN — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 13, 2022

Even Lil Nas X thought this turn of events was funny.

wake up! we might be getting bussy added to the dictionary!!! pic.twitter.com/qiZXGX4Nx5 — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 13, 2022

Will Dictionary.com follow up on this tweet and add the word? And when will Lil Nas X release this anticipated song with the word in the lyrics? Sadly, there’s no word yet. We all just have to wait and see.

