Watch Bowen Yang Give Writer’s Notes To Thirst Tweets

Bowen Yang reading thirst tweets? If you need a nice pick-me-up for your day, this is the one to do it.

Emmy-nominee Bowen Yang recently appeared on Buzzfeed’s Celebrity channel. One of the channel’s most popular series is having actors read fans’ thirst tweets about them. Usually, the term “bussy” comes up and it confuses all of the straight men who appear on the series. But comedian Bowen Yang is a different story.

In the video, which he did to promote the second season of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, Bowen Yang is unfazed by the term “bussy.” He even coins the term “mussy,” which describes a mouth p***y. So if you see that word on Twitter or hear it on TikTok later, know that Bowen Yang said it first.

Things are going well for Bowen Yang. Not only did he already win our hearts with his fantastic Iceberg character, but he also received an Emmy nomination for the past SNL season. We hope it was the iceberg character that helped him get the nomination.

But on top of that, Bowen Yang is working with his longtime friend, Joel Kim Booster, to create a new film. The two are set to star in a new gay rom-com titled Fire Island. The film, directed by Spa Night’s Andrew Ahn, will be a modern take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. But, the movie will take place at the popular gay vacation spot in its title.

Yang and Booster will play best friends who go on a weeklong adventure to the New York gay vacation spot. Once there, the two will experience a series of encounters and events with other visitors and their friends.

Thirst tweets, a new season of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, an Emmy-nomination, and an upcoming gay rom-com? We love to see Bowen Yang thriving!