Is Callum Turner the New 007?

Callum Turner has officially blown the 007 race wide open, and now the British actor—who is engaged to global pop superstar Dua Lipa—has become the name everyone can’t stop talking about. If you’ve been casually following the James Bond rumor mill (or obsessively refreshing it like the rest of us), you’ll know that Turner is no longer just part of the conversation; he’s suddenly the frontrunner, the headline, the plot twist. The Fantastic Beasts alum has rocketed ahead of his competition and turned the casting buzz into a frenzy worthy of MI6 itself.

Coral bookmakers confirmed the shift with something close to shock. Support for Turner exploded within a single 24-hour window, pushing his odds from respectable to “oh, he might actually be our next Bond” territory. John Hill of Coral didn’t hold back, saying they’d been “knocked over” by the sudden flood of wagers, adding that Turner is now the “red-hot favourite.” That’s not subtle. That’s not mild momentum. That’s Daniel Craig-level buzz, but with better hair and significantly more Gen Z approval.

His latest role has only boosted the frenzy. Turner stars as Elizabeth Olsen’s love interest in A24’s romantic dramedy Eternity, and the chemistry is, to put it politely, criminally good. If producers were waiting to see whether Turner could handle charm, subtle emotional depth, and the kind of seductive screen presence Bond requires, Eternity appears to have sealed the deal. The man didn’t just rise to the moment—he practically smirked, stole the scene, and walked away with the audience’s hearts.

The Competition That’s Suddenly Looking Nervous

Now, this isn’t to say the other contenders have vanished. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Henry Cavill, James Norton, Harris Dickinson, and even Line of Duty powerhouse Martin Compston are still in the mix. But the energy has undeniably shifted. Turner’s name is the one rising with the kind of unstoppable force usually reserved for Aston Martins accelerating out of explosions.

Even 1917 star George MacKay, who has spent years appearing on theoretical Bond lists, could feel the air changing. When asked about his own chances, he grinned and admitted, “I mean, like, come on. Bonds? Yeah, sure,” before coyly refusing to say anything more. It was charming, but the truth is clear: the spotlight has moved.

A Backstory Fit for a Future Bond

Turner’s rise is even more impressive when you consider where he started. Born in Hammersmith and raised in Chelsea, he grew up wanting to be a footballer before confessing, with refreshing humility, that he simply “wasn’t good enough” and didn’t put in the effort the others did. Instead, he pivoted to modeling in 2010, working for brands like Reebok and Next before landing his first acting job in a student short film.

His passion for cinema came from his mother, who surrounded him with films and helped plant the seed that eventually became his acting career. Over the past decade, Turner has quietly built a résumé that blends blockbuster appeal (Fantastic Beasts) with indie credibility (Green Room, Tramps), television depth (The Capture), and now rom-com charm in Eternity. If MI6 needed someone with range, charisma, and a believable ability to sprint across rooftops, Turner checks every box.

A High-Caliber Creative Team Behind the Next Bond

The next Bond installment is shaping up to be a prestige-packed production. Denis Villeneuve—yes, the brilliant mind behind Dune and Arrival—is reportedly set to direct. Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame is writing the script. Producers David Heyman (every single Harry Potter film) and Amy Pascal (Spider-Man) are also on board, creating a cinematic dream team so powerful that even Q would raise an impressed eyebrow.

With this level of creative firepower, the odds of the franchise choosing someone bold, surprising, and modern increase dramatically. And Turner, with his rising acclaim and magnetic presence, fits that blueprint almost too perfectly.

Eternity and Beyond: A Star in Ascent

While nothing has been officially confirmed, Turner’s momentum feels undeniable. He’s charming, grounded, talented, and adaptable—the kind of actor who can be tender one moment and dangerous the next. And now that he’s leading Eternity alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Emily O’Brien, and Miles Turner, the world is finally seeing what casting directors have quietly known for years.

So enjoy Eternity while you can, because if the betting odds are any indication, the next time you see him on the big screen, he might be wearing a tux, holding a martini, and introducing himself with the most iconic line in cinema.

The name’s Turner. Callum Turner.

And honestly? We’re ready.

