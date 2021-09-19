‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Gets An Official Premiere Date This Fall

From the moment Priyanka was crowned the first winner of Canada’s Drag Race, it was very clear that this franchise had WORD. This season, the judges panel got a shake up, but the recently announced queens for Season 2 are beyond sickening. You’ll get to watch these dolls hit the Drag Race main stage when the ten episode season premieres on October 14, but you can get a sneak peek at what each of them are bringing to the runway.

The twelve scorching Canadian queens competing this season to become ‘Canada’s Next Drag Superstar’ are Adriana, Beth, Eve 6000, Gia Metric, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Kimora Amour, Océane Aqua-Black, Pythia, Stephanie Prince, Suki Doll, and Synthia Kiss. This season’s dolls bring the best from our Northern neighbor with queens like Adriana being the winner of Québec’s Drag Artist of the Year and queens like Eve 6000 and Beth competing on Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar (Eve 6000 won the competition in 2016). One queen even garnered the attention of a famed Drag Race super fan; Pythia posted an impersonation of Miley Cyrus, which Miley loved so much that she sent her a DM and reposted the video!

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ returns on Thursday, Oct. 14th on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on Crave in Canada.

