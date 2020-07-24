Canadian Health Experts Want Us To Use Gloryholes? Hello Vancouver!

Now, British Columbia health experts want us to use gloryholes too?! Anyone for a trip to Vancouver?

According to Daily Hive, the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control has released new guidelines on how to have safe sex during the coronavirus pandemic. One of our biggest takeaways is that British health experts say gloryholes should be utilized more frequently.

“People can, will and should continue to have sex during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the BC Centre for Disease Control in this updated guidance before adding the emphasis on masturbation, as “you are your safest sex partner.”

The BCCDC then offered advice on how to creatively engage in sex during the pandemic. First and foremost, they suggested that people keep their count of sexual partners as low as possible.

“Having 1, or a few, regular sex partner(s) can help lower the chances of being exposed to COVID-19,” says the BCCDC website.

Next, the BCCDC suggested responsible washing before and after having sex, limiting kissing, and wearing a mask during sex, as “heavy breathing during sex can create more droplets that may transmit COVID-19.”

From there, the guideline advised that people use creative sexual positions to limit face-to-face contact. This included using barriers and gloryholes.

Specifically, the BCCDC said, “Choose sexual positions that limit face-to-face contact. Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes) that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.”

This isn’t the first time that health experts have suggested using barriers and gloryholes as a way of having safe sex. In June, New York City’s health department released similar suggestions in an update. Though, the NYC guidelines were more discreet than the British update. Instead of outright suggesting the use of gloryholes, the NYC guidelines stated, “Make it a little kinky. Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact.”

New York’s directive also advised against rimming, kissing, or having sex without a face mask.

So, it appears that health experts in parts of Canada agree, going back to the good ol’ gloryhole is the way to go during COVID-19 times. If you are looking to get it on and have some fun, you should stick to as few partners as possible and get a wall between you two. It’s for the greater good.

Source: Daily Hive