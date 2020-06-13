Did NYC’s Health Dept. Suggest We Use Gloryholes?

Looks like New York City’s health experts have taken a walk on the kinky side. And now, they’re suggesting NYC’s residents do the same.

Within the United States of America, many states and cities are beginning to open back up. When it comes to New York City, which has been regarded as the epicenter of the pandemic in the USA, the situation is happening at a slower pace. While the rest of New York state has reached phase two of the reopening process, New York City is sticking to phase one restrictions. This means, only construction, manufacturing, and wholesale supply chain businesses are allowed to be fully operational. Meanwhile, some stores are allowed to use pickup and drop off services to maintain income.

But what about the citizens? What are social guidelines like? Well, all of that is pretty standard and up to code. Except for one line that almost slipped by us.

The New York City Health Department’s “Safer Sex and COVID-19” guidelines leave little to the imagination with one specific line. While sharing information about how to have safe sex during the pandemic, the health department got pretty open in its subject matter. Not only does the guideline address the need to avoid rimming, but it even implies approval of gloryholes.

Specifically, the line that got our attention states, “Make it a little kinky. Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact.”

While the line does come off as a little vague, the implication is still there. We mean… putting a wall between sex partners? What else could NYC’s health experts be implying other than getting yourself a good gloryhole?

Other Health Advice

Now, the sex conversation around COVID-19 is nothing new. Ever since cities started closing in March, people have wondered whether they could have sex or not. The general rule of thumb was that it’s best to have sex with someone who lives with you. Otherwise, people should stick to masturbation for the foreseeable future.

Then as Dr. Anthony Fauci said over a SnapChat interview with Good Luck America, people are free to have sex with strangers at this time. Though, they are putting themselves at risk.

“You know, that’s tough. Because it’s what’s called relative risk. If you really feel that you don’t want to have any part of this virus, will you maintain six feet away, wear a mask, do all the things that we talk about in the guidelines?” Dr Fauci said, adding: “You know, everybody has their own tolerance for risks. And it depends on the level of the interaction that you want to have.” “If you’re looking for friends, sit in a room and put a mask on and, you know, chat a bit. If you want to go a bit more intimate, then that’s your choice regarding a risk.”

Things have escalated since then, as health experts have acquired more information about the virus. That includes the UK government deciding earlier this month that sex should be illegal between people of different households. Plus, a study from Harvard researchers found that people should be using every precaution imaginable to protect themselves while having sex. This includes avoiding kissing and wearing face masks during sex.

So health experts around the world agree, you should be extremely cautious while having sex. Avoid each other’s faces as much as possible, and as New York City experts say, it might be time to go back to the good ol’ gloryhole.