Carlos Elizondo: 5 Things About Biden’s Pick For WH Social Secretary

Carlos Elizondo has been named White House social secretary by the incoming Biden administration. He succeeds Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd who was appointed by First Lady Melania Trump in this role three years ago.

He is the second openly gay man to hold this title. Jeremy Bernard took on these duties, which primarily revolves around the planning, coordination and execution of official social events at the White House, during the Obama administration.

Elizondo is part of Biden’s transition team that is being hailed as “the most diverse administration in history.”

Some key members chosen by the president-elect include lawyer and politician Cedric Richmond as his Senior Advisor, former government official Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security and trans veteran Shawn Skelly who will be part of the team reviewing the Department of Defense.

Here are five things you should know about Elizondo prior to him taking on this powerful role.

Southern Living. Elizondo was a native of Harlingten, Texas. He ended up earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and Latin American studies from Pontifical College Josephinum thousands of miles away in Columbus, Ohio.

Familiar Territory. He has a vast history with Joe & Jill Biden that goes beyond what’s about to happen to him. Elizondo previously served as a special assistant & social secretary to them during the Obama administration.

Making History. Elizondo will be the first Hispanic-American to hold this position and, as previously discussed, second openly gay man to do so. There are a lot of firsts that will occur during Biden’s tenure as POTUS especially when it comes to vice president-elect Kamala Harris. She will be our first female VP, Black VP and South Asian VP.

Other Roles. Elizondo’s time in the WH dates back many years. He previously worked under the Clinton-Gore administration in both the White House and in the Office of the U.S. Chief of Protocol. It was here that the D.C. based event planner managed many state visits, papal visits, the Centennial Olympic Games, the NATO 50th Anniversary Summit, and other international events.

Love Life. He and his partner live in Washington D.C. together where there will more than likely be a ton of buzz about their relationship in the weeks to come.