The Witcher Face-Off: Henry Cavill vs. Liam Hemsworth

After more than two painfully long years without Henry Cavill’s gloriously grumpy Geralt (and before we even get into Liam Hemsworth stepping in as the fresh-faced successor), The Witcher is finally back on Netflix—this time with a brand-new face under that iconic silver wig. And obviously, the only appropriate thing for us gay viewers to do is what we do best: compare, thirst, and dramatically overanalyze.

So tell me, bestie—who’s your Geralt? Henry Cavill, the OG (Seasons 1–3), with his trademark world-weary snarl? Or Liam Hemsworth (Season 4), stepping in like the hot new guy who transferred into class halfway through the semester?

Let’s break it down… with a little spice.

Henry Cavill: The Brooding, Buff, Built-Like-a-Brick-Wall Geralt

When Henry Cavill burst onto The Witcher scene, many of us weren’t just watching—we were hydrating. The man didn’t just play Geralt; he became everyone’s favorite grumpy monster-hunting daddy.

Before he ever swung a sword on screen, Cavill had already cemented his nerd-god status thanks to Man of Steel. And when he chased down the Geralt role like a fanboy on a mission—literally campaigning for it because he loved the books and games—it showed. He understood this character down to the bone (and yes, we noticed every bone).

For three seasons, Cavill gave us a Geralt who wasn’t simply emotionless—he was sexy-emotionless. The man had a face that said, “I hate everyone here,” while simultaneously giving the viewers at home, “But I tolerate you.” That’s range.

Then came the heartbreak. In 2022, Cavill took to Instagram and basically told us he’d be hanging up the medallion after Season 3. He said his time as Geralt had been an epic journey but it was time to pass the White Wolf mantle on. And he did so graciously—like a king—with total respect for Liam Hemsworth’s incoming portrayal.

Behind the scenes, there were whispers. Scheduling conflicts. Creative disagreements. Producer conversations that had reportedly been brewing for months. All we know for sure is: Cavill chose to walk away. And honestly? Respect.

But let’s be real. His departure left a noticeable void.

One Reddit user summed it up perfectly:

“Cavill had resting b*tch face. Liam has resting pleasant face.”

And that comparison is both mean… and painfully accurate.

Liam Hemsworth: The Pleasant, Pretty, Sunshine-Geralt

Let’s get one thing out of the way: Liam Hemsworth is hot. Like objectively, mathematically, scientifically hot.

But stepping into Henry Cavill’s medieval boots? Those are some thick thighs to fill.

Hemsworth admitted he had reservations. Who wouldn’t? He was joining a fandom that had been built around Cavill’s iconic scowl. But Liam didn’t take the role lightly—he read the books, played the games, watched the show. He came in as a genuine fan wanting to honor the character.

And in Season 4, he gives us a Geralt who feels… different. Not bad different—just boyfriend-material different. He doesn’t brood like Cavill. He doesn’t simmer. He doesn’t glare at the world like it owes him money.

One Redditor described it as:

“It feels like they replaced the lead singer of a metal band with a pop star. The melody is the same, but the soul is gone.”

Another viewer put it in even oddly descriptive, yet accurate, terms:

“Liam looks like a Witcher who grew up in a loving household and has brunch with his parents.”

And honestly? They’re not wrong.

Hemsworth brings a softer interpretation—more approachable, less tortured, still hot. If Cavill’s Geralt was the man who’d ruin your life and leave you smiling, Hemsworth’s Geralt is the one who’d help you open your jam jar and ask how your day was.

So… Who Wins the Thirst War?

Here’s the truth, babes: Cavill’s Renfri bathtub scene alone deserves admission into the Gay Cultural Archives.

Hemsworth hasn’t had his iconic moment yet—but trust, we’re watching. Closely. Intensely. Shirtlessly, we hope.

Cavill is still the blueprint: moody, muscled, sharp-jawed, dangerous in the fun way. Hemsworth is the remix: still hot, still capable, just… happier? Softer? Like he moisturizes twice a day?

They’re two very different flavors of the White Wolf—and both delicious in their own right.

Final Verdict: You Tell Me, Gay Twitter.

So spill it, are you Team Cavill or are you Team Hemsworth?

Liam Hemsworth est Geralt de Riv. THE WITCHER saison 4, le 30 octobre. pic.twitter.com/uvMvvLuFZA — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) September 14, 2025

Drop your vote. Defend your thirst. This is a safe space for horny witcher discourse.