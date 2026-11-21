NEW TREND ALERT? It would be a “waist” to not share this with you, dear readers. Because we’re suddenly seeing celebrities leave a little something out, and no, we’re not talking about another shirtless photoshoot. Apparently, the new way to serve looks is to bare a little waist, show off some hip, and wrap a tiny belt around it like you’re the present everyone wants to unwrap. And honestly? We’re very much here for it.

A Little Waist Goes a Long Way

First up, we’ve got Morgan Spector, who decided that a fully covered look could still give us plenty to look at. For the cover of Man About Town, the actor wears Tom Ford, sporting a long-sleeved sweatshirt paired with trousers that leave just enough of his waist and that delicious V-cut on display.

It’s giving covered up but not exactly innocent. And we’re certainly not complaining.

Then there’s Hudson Williams, who took the same Tom Ford look for The Hollywood Reporter and somehow made it even cheekier. The Heated Rivalry star gives us another glimpse of that exposed waist, complete with a pelvic tattoo that adds a little extra something to the whole situation.

Of course, Hudson has never exactly been shy about showing skin. If you’ve been keeping up with Heated Rivalry, you already know the man understands the assignment. With Season 2 underway and Yaga delivering even more heat than we initially expected, we’re clearly not running out of reasons to appreciate him.

Tom Ford, We Owe You One

Now, can we talk about the design team at Tom Ford for a second? Because whoever came up with the idea of deliberately exposing the waist and hips while keeping the rest of the outfit relatively covered deserves a little appreciation.

my eternal gratitude to tom ford for making these pants… https://t.co/UT929ZaNdA — margs (@sosaneitsinsane) November 18, 2026

The trousers are designed to sit low, revealing that little strip of skin, while a tiny belt wraps around the waist like the finishing touch on an already delicious present. It’s minimal, sexy, and just suggestive enough to get our attention.

And perhaps that’s the magic of it. There’s something incredibly attractive about an outfit that doesn’t give everything away. A little peek of skin, a glimpse of the hips, and that perfectly placed leather detail can sometimes do much more than an entirely shirtless look.

So, are we officially entering the era of the exposed waist? Because if Morgan Spector and Hudson Williams are any indication, we’re ready to make room for it.

Keep the shirts on, boys. Just leave a little something underneath for us to discover.