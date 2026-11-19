Hudson Williams has officially reached a level of self-love most of us can only aspire to: making out with himself. The Heated Rivalry breakout is giving viewers plenty to talk about in Yaga, and episode four delivered perhaps the show’s most delightfully unhinged moment yet.

RELATED: Hudson Williams Gets Scary Hot in ‘Yaga’: All Blood and Sexual Tension

A viral clip circulating on X captures Williams kissing a shirtless version of himself during a threesome flashback. Yes, you read that correctly. Two Hudson Williamses, one kiss, and an audience suddenly reconsidering what it means to be your own type.

Hudson Williams Has a Very Personal Threesome

In episode four, titled Dance with the Devil, Williams pulls double duty as missing heir Henry Park and his doppelgänger roommate, Logan Casey. A flashback involving Henry, Logan, and Pam brings the three characters together, with Henry and Logan sharing a kiss that has understandably sent social media into a frenzy.

Hudson Williams as Logan Casey and Henry Park in YAGA episode four out now! (via yagacrave) https://t.co/RspNmEELFH — YAGA updates (@yagaupdates) November 6, 2026

Williams, meanwhile, seems to have enjoyed the unusual filming experience. In a clip released by HBO Max, he joked about the scene, saying: “There’s a three-person scene; two of them are me. So the narcissist in me is like, ‘Yes, look at it,’” before adding: “Give myself some love. Look at it. Shove my own tongue down my throat.”

Honestly, if you’re going to have a type, why not make it yourself?

‘Yaga’ Is Making Male Objectification a Whole Thing

The self-kissing spectacle is only one entry in Yaga‘s growing collection of scenes that have viewers reaching for the replay button.

Williams previously made headlines for a particularly wild encounter involving a horned pup mask, a collar, and a character dressed as an angel in episode two. But the show’s willingness to put its male stars on display isn’t simply about giving audiences something pretty to look at.

Creator Kat Sandler has openly discussed the decision to film the men with the same visual attention traditionally reserved for women’s bodies in thrillers and horror productions.

“We’re presenting these two stunning men in this way that you’re again Ian used to seeing women,” Sandler said.

Kat Sandler talks about Hudson Williams and Noah Reid’s scene in Episode 5 of “YAGA” on the show’s official podcast. “We’re presenting these two stunning men in this way that you’re used to seeing women…it’s a choice to look at male bodies in the show, the way that female bodies are looked at in thrillers and in horrors,” (via yagacrave) — Hudson Williams Online (Fan Account) (@hudsonwonline) November 13, 2026

Speaking on the show’s official podcast, she also explained the thinking behind the approach, referencing the way Hollywood has historically framed female bodies.

“Like, you look at Basic Instinct, it’s not the same thing, but it’s a choice to look at male bodies in the show, the way that female bodies are looked at in thrillers and in horrors and in mysteries, repeatedly,” she said. She acknowledged that it was a deliberate creative decision, adding: “So it was definitely a choice, but I stand by that it’s important to the story.”

And apparently, the audience isn’t complaining about the change in perspective.

Hudson Williams and Noah Reid Give Fans Another Reason to Watch

Just when viewers thought Yaga had exhausted its supply of jaw-dropping moments, episode five introduced another viral scene.

This time, Williams shares a steamy same-sex kiss with co-star Noah Reid, best known for playing Patrick Brewer on Schitt’s Creek. Both actors are shirtless, and Williams takes control of the moment by placing a hand around Reid’s neck as they kiss.

The scene quickly made the rounds online, particularly among Heated Rivalry fans who were more than ready to see Williams share some on-screen chemistry with another man.

I’M GAGGED 🤯 HUDSON WILLIAMS AND NOAH REID MAKING OUT IN THE MOST CREEPY WAY #YAGA https://t.co/6H2odtaBWp — Jessie 🪻 (@IamD_Jess) November 13, 2026

Between kissing his own doppelgänger, getting involved in increasingly outrageous encounters, and locking lips with Reid, Williams is having quite a season.

At this point, Yaga might need to start issuing a warning before every new episode: viewers should be prepared for plot twists, questionable decisions, and an unreasonable amount of shirtless Hudson Williams.

And if the next episode involves another version of him, we’re beginning to suspect the show is just testing how much self-love an audience can handle.