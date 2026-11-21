What’s the point of being married on a soap opera if you can’t occasionally enjoy the perks? Mike Manning would apparently like to see his Beyond the Gates character get a little more of that married-life treatment. As Bradley “Smitty” Smith, he’s part of a groundbreaking gay relationship on daytime television, but the actor thinks there’s room for something beyond wholesome domestic moments. And yes, that could involve considerably less clothing.

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A Gay Marriage That Gets to Be More Than a Milestone

Daytime television thrives on romance, jealousy, affairs, reconciliations, and couples making questionable decisions before breakfast. Gay characters deserve to participate in all that fun, too. That’s why Manning’s comments about the future of Smitty’s relationship are particularly welcome.

On Beyond the Gates, Smitty is part of the first interracial marriage between two men in daytime television history. It’s a significant achievement, but the relationship doesn’t have to exist simply as a milestone. These characters can have ordinary married-life moments, complicated storylines, and the kind of intimacy that television has long allowed heterosexual couples to enjoy.

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Manning recently gave Out a glimpse of what viewers might expect, suggesting the show is becoming more comfortable letting the married men have some time to themselves.

“I’m not getting any younger. Some day, I might be a little bit more self-conscious. Why not show it while I can? They’re letting my character out of the house more often. They’re young men. They’re in love! They have some alone time. So why not get a little steamy? A lot of the time they’ve been keeping their relationship PG, but I think we have some spicier content coming soon,” Manning tells Out.

Well, that’s one way to make viewers pay closer attention to the CBS schedule. And considering Manning’s own shirtless pictures have already been giving fans plenty to appreciate, the prospect of seeing more of that confidence translate to the screen certainly doesn’t hurt.

Ok but what would my wrestler name be? 🤼 @WWE #wrestler #gym https://t.co/j3WYbeqnpN — Mike Manning (@mike_manning_) May 9, 2025

The Man Behind Smitty Has Been on Our Screens Before

Manning isn’t exactly a newcomer navigating his first major television moment. He initially became known to audiences through MTV’s The Real World: DC in 2010, where he publicly came out as bisexual. His subsequent acting credits include Teen Wolf, Youthful Daze, Hawaii Five-0, and Days of Our Lives.

His move into Beyond the Gates gives him another opportunity to bring LGBTQ+ visibility into a mainstream television format. This time, however, the story isn’t just about being openly bisexual or playing a gay character. It’s also about letting that character have a full romantic life without making every affectionate moment feel like a special occasion.

That’s an important distinction. Representation is meaningful, but gay characters shouldn’t have to spend every episode carrying the weight of representation. Sometimes they should just get to be married men who are very much into each other.

Manning Is Taking That Visibility Beyond Television

His plans for the future aren’t limited to what happens in Fairmont Crest, either. Manning also wants to become more outspoken politically and use his visibility to encourage others to do the same.

“I’m going to be more politically active and louder. With Chris Pappas being the first gay Senator in New Hampshire and so many other politicians and representatives being elected who are not afraid to speak, I think we can all take a page from that book. We can be loud, we can share our stories, we can share our opinions, we can show the world that we’re here and we’re not going anywhere. That’s how I’m going to be gayer in 2027!”

It’s a fitting ambition for someone whose career has taken him from reality television to a historic role on a major network soap. And if his upcoming Beyond the Gates scenes deliver on that promise of something spicier, he’ll have another reason to keep audiences watching.

For now, we’re rooting for Smitty to get the romance, screen time, and uninterrupted alone time that every married soap-opera couple deserves. The shirtless moments are simply a very welcome bonus.