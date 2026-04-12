Charles Melton Flaunts His Body in Tight Red Shorts—Prepare to Sweat

Charles Melton has us all hot under the collar in his latest i-D Magazine spread, and let’s just say we’re not complaining. The Beef star has always known how to make hearts race, but this time he’s taking things to a whole new level of provocative. Shirtless, tight red shorts, and a body that’s sculpted to perfection—get ready to feel some kind of way.

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Whether he’s setting the internet on fire with his chemistry with Kit Connor or showing us his stunning acting chops in May December, Melton has mastered the art of leaving us breathless. But these latest pics? They’re so hot, they could melt a glacier.

Charles Melton Turns Up the Heat in i-D

If you haven’t seen it yet, Charles Melton is gracing the cover of i-D, and let’s just say, it’s impossible to look away. In a series of smoldering, shirtless shots by photographer Charlie Denis, he shows off that chiseled body and flaunts tight red shorts that leave nothing to the imagination. And yes, we’re all sweating. How does he look this good in nothing but a pair of shorts?

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Beefing Up More Than Just His Acting

Sure, we all know Melton can act, but let’s be real—right now, his body is doing all the talking. In his i-D cover story, he opens up about his experience filming Beef Season 2 and even casually drops the fact that his mom made a cameo. But in between talking about his acting, he also shares, “I’ve never felt so connected to my Koreaness.” And we—well, we feel connected to him, too. On a much deeper level.

Salmon DNA: The Secret to That Insane Glow

But wait—this shoot isn’t just about his body. Melton also reveals the secrets behind his jaw-dropping glow. After an injury on set, Melton went for an intense recovery treatment involving salmon DNA—yes, you read that right: salmon DNA. “I had to get a shot in my hamstring with salmon DNA. Every time I squeezed my leg, caviar came out,” he said.

This may sound straight out of a sci-fi movie, but according to Cosmopolitan, salmon DNA, or PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), is a real treatment that’s gaining popularity in South Korea. It involves extracting DNA from salmon sperm, which is rich in regenerative properties. This substance is then injected into the skin to boost collagen production, repair damaged tissue, and improve overall skin health.

The injections help with skin rejuvenation, reducing fine lines, and promoting hydration—basically, the key to looking like you have eternal youth. While it’s not FDA-approved in the U.S., it’s widely used in South Korea, Singapore, and parts of Europe. Melton’s use of salmon DNA is a prime example of the innovative treatments being sought by A-listers for that flawless, radiant glow.

Secret to Glowing Skin: Salmon DNA

If the idea of injecting salmon DNA into your skin sounds wild, that’s because it is. But it’s also amazing for collagen production and skin rejuvenation. So while Melton is flexing those muscles in front of the camera, his skin’s glowing with that salmon-powered magic. It’s all about healing and regenerating the skin from the inside out—and if it gives him a glow that makes us all want to get a little closer, who are we to argue?

With his body, his charm, and his undeniable star power, Charles Melton is clearly just getting started. Whether he’s playing the brooding heartthrob or stripping down for a magazine spread that’ll make anyone weak in the knees, he knows exactly how to leave us wanting more.

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