If you haven’t already fallen for Charles Melton, buckle up—because the Korean-American actor is not just easy on the eyes, he’s full of heart, hustle, and depth.

Born on January 4, 1991, Melton has quietly (and now loudly) built a career that’s turning heads and breaking new ground in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Melton’s life story reads like a cinematic adventure. He was born in Alaska, the son of a Korean mother and American father in the U.S. Army, and by his own count has lived just about everywhere.

“I lived in Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee for a year, Korea for five years, Texas for two years, Kansas for four years,” he toldVMan, adding that the nomadic lifestyle felt “normal” to him.

It might have been unconventional—but it shaped his perspective and ambition in all the right ways.

Advertisement

RELATED: Moments When ‘Riverdale’ Hottie Charles Melton Served Sexy in These Pics

Before chasing the bright lights, Melton was catching footballs. He played defensive back at Kansas State University under legendary coach Bill Snyder before dropping out at 20 to pursue acting full-time. He moved to Los Angeles in 2012, and yes—he walked dogs to make ends meet (stars: they really are just like us).

The Warfare cast will be looked back on and people will be shocked at how many huge names they got in one film. Can I get Charles Melton in more things please. He could already be an Oscar nominee. Dude is awesome. pic.twitter.com/Xmy6REQsj0 — Movies fn (@URallDUM) April 14, 2025

Advertisement

Melton got his big break in Riverdale as Reggie Mantle, replacing Ross Butler in Season 2. With his charisma and screen presence, he quickly became a fan favorite. But he was just getting started. Guest appearances on Glee and American Horror Story helped pad his résumé, and then came The Sun Is Also a Star in 2019.

In his role as Daniel Bae, Melton became the first Korean-American and Asian-American actor to lead a teen romance film from a major Hollywood studio—a massive, history-making moment that marked a turning point.

Advertisement

RELATED: The Moment Kit Connor and Charles Melton Left Us Breathless with a Simple Kiss

Still, it was his haunting, layered performance in May December (2023) that made critics take serious note. Starring opposite Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, Melton earned rave reviews and racked up accolades, including Best Supporting Actor wins from the Gotham Independent Film Awards, National Society of Film Critics, and the New York Film Critics Circle—not to mention a Golden Globe nomination.

With upcoming roles in Love Child (alongside Elizabeth Olsen), the A24 film Warfare, and Beef Season 2 (with Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, and Yuh-Jung Youn), Melton is booked, busy, and absolutely thriving. But he’s still grounded.

Advertisement

Despite the Hollywood buzz, Melton is putting in the personal work too—like taking Korean language classes, not for a role, but for his roots.

“When I was in Korea a few months ago, I felt something in me come to the surface and it made me very emotional,” he shared, recounting his grandmother’s 90th birthday.

Though he speaks Korean, he wishes he were more fluent to fully express the depth of his love and connection.

Advertisement

“I felt this connection with her and my whole Korean family…and I wished I could’ve expressed it [beyond] just hugging them.”

It’s that vulnerability and self-awareness that makes Melton stand out. He gets what it means to code-switch—navigating multiple cultures, shifting gears to fit in, and still staying true to yourself. Growing up in a Korean-American household, he’s no stranger to balancing identities. Now, he’s learning how to bridge them with pride.

Kit Connor and Charles Melton share a kiss.

pic.twitter.com/3sZmG8GVrW — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 1, 2025

Advertisement

In a full-circle move, Melton recently launched In the Morning Productions with his younger sister, aiming to tell more stories that matter to them—stories that reflect the richness of identity, love, and resilience.

Charles Melton isn’t just a rising star—he’s a multidimensional artist and human being whose story is still unfolding. And from the looks of it? The best is yet to come.

Reference: VMAN