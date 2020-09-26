HOT

Celebrate Bi Visibility Day With These Amazing Stars

Charlie Puth Rocks Short Shorts + More Of This Week’s Hot Instagram Snaps

by
Credit: Charlie Puth Instagram

Super sexy Charlie Puth was one of the many men we adore who revved our engines on social media this week! 

Channing Tatum proudly debuted his sexy new body

Charlie Puth spread his legs. 

View this post on Instagram

🪐

A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on

Jwan Yosef continued to look super dreamy. 

Matthew Camp put his daddy side on display.

Max Emerson partied in South Beach.

Dan Tai found good lighting.

View this post on Instagram

#VCut

A post shared by Pheonix M Fellington (@pheonixmf) on

Pheonix Fellington left little to the imagination.

Hunter Harden and his daddy passionately made out.

Animus Ryan served Baywatch realness.

Eddy Ceetee gazed into the distance.

What do you think?