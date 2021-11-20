Charlize Theron Drops Into New York City’s Rise Bar

As one of the most buzzed about new bar/lounges for the LGBTQ community in New York City right now, Rise Bar remains one of the most consistently packed spots in Manhattan. The crowd this past week got a surprising dose of true Hollywood glamour though, when Academy Award winner Charlize Theron dropped into the trendy haunt for some late night cocktails and to take in a drag show by popular drag performer Zeta Jones.

Social media immediately was filled with shots of the Hollywood icon dancing to Shakira and enjoying herself with the packed crowd at Rise Bar. Based on her Instagram, Theron looks to have been visiting New York City for the reopening of Breitling’s flagship Madison Avenue store. The location is also the world’s first outpost of Breitling Equipment, the brand’s new travel-and-lifestyle accessories collection.

📸 | charlize theron out in nyc (vid via jayconnor222 on instagram) pic.twitter.com/iHUmNCr2ju — best of charlize theron (@badpostcharlize) November 19, 2021

Zeta Jones, who was performing at Rise Bar the night that the Oscar winner popped in told me exclusively “She got invited to the bar by her hair stylist that was already at my show, THE JONES EFFECT, who said come by this queens amazing and a good time. She really is just beautiful inside and out, overall one of the coolest people have met. Everyone had so much fun the entire night. She was gracious and was a walking angel.”

อมก พิชาร์คนฮอตไปเกย์บาร์มาเมื่อคืน charlize theron is so fruity she’s definitely one of us i said what i said 👀👀pic.twitter.com/MJRr9ooElD — lilith ritter apologist (@daddycatesandy) November 19, 2021

Follow Rise Bar on Instagram

Follow Charlize Theron on Instagram

Follow Zeta Jones on Instragram