Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, came to X to announce his marriage to fellow inmate Jorge Marquez who is twenty-eight years his junior.

The Tiger King himself has been married twice in the past—to Travis Maldonado in 2015 and to Dillan Passage in 2017. I guess Joe Exotic believes third time’s the charm, am I right? The engaged couple met while Joe is serving his prison sentence.

The controversial star of the Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’ was sentenced to twenty-two years in prison, later reduced to twenty-one, for seventeen federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire in an attempt to kill Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin. The reality star is expected to be released from prison in 2036, but if you think this will stop the former zookeeper and viral meme-personality from finding love behind bars, think again.

On X, Joe Exotic, 61, announced that he is going to marry the newest love of his life:

“Meet Jorge Marquez he is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico. Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out. Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago.”

It can be said that Joe Exotic is a passionate man who probably just has a lot of love in his heart. Sadly, Joe Exotic’s first husband Travis Maldonado may not have divorced him, but he did die after shooting himself at the zoo in 2017. That same year, the Tiger King found love again and remarried to Daniel Passage, who later on revealed that Joe Exotic was abusive to him and that he was isolated from his mother and cousin—kind of like an animal in a cage. The two then subsequently divorced in January 2023, which was followed by a contest started by Joe Exotic called “The Bachelor King” where anyone over the age of eighteen could apply as his husband.

In a phone interview with Entertainment Weekly, Joe confirms that he and his fiancé have already applied for a marriage license and are only waiting for confirmation from the prison’s psychiatrist, chaplain, and warden. The engaged couple are waiting to get married pretty soon, on the 12th of December, to be exact. He told EW:

“We love each other very much, spend every minute of the day together. I’ve been through some s— in my days, I buried two husbands, the third one ran off with 2.6 million bucks from Netflix and left my ass here, but Jorge is a very amazing young man.”

