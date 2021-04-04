Chloe Fineman Returns as Britney Spears in SNL Cold Open

This week’s Saturday Night Live provided its viewing audience with some laughs and a remarkable musical guest, St. Vincent.

After playing Britney Spears in the cold open of Saturday Night Live over a month ago, Chloe Fineman once again steps into Spears’ shoes with a continuation of the fake talk show, Oops, You Did It Again. The focus this time around was social pariahs, and leave it to SNL to start off the skit with a thinly-veiled takedown of the Georgia voting bill signed into law. Introducing Georgia as the sponsor, Fineman gave the state the superlative, “Voted best place not to vote.”

The first guest on Oops, You Did It Again was “Lil Nas X,” played by Chris Redd.

Of course, the real Lil Nas X has been in the news here lately for the music video of his new single, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” In the video, Lil Nas X slides down a stripper pole to Hell to give Satan a lap dance, which has Christians up in arms, which was addressed to “Lil Nas X.” Redd’s response as “Lil Nas X” was “You know that wasn’t the real Satan. That was a dude in a Halloween devil costume because the real Satan doesn’t do, music videos.” Fineman then suggests “to help bring people together” Redd’s Lil Nas X gives “God” a lap dance. Mikey Day comes out dressed as “God” and Redd goes to town.

Other “guests” on Oops, You Did It Again were Pepé Le Pew (Kate McKinnon) and Congressman Matt Gaetz (Pete Davidson). During the Gaetz part of the skit, Fineman grilled “Gaetz” and quipped, “I think I can spot a teen predator when I see one. After all, I was on Mickey Mouse Club.”

Some other notable skits were “Viral Apology Video” and “Vaccine Game Show” which showcased not only more pertinent topics but also really showcased host Daniel Kaluuya’s comedic side.

The best part of the show was the musical guest, St. Vincent, who performed two songs off her forthcoming ‘70s influenced album, Daddy’s Home, “Pay Your Way in Pain” and “The Melting of the Sun.” St. Vincent presented flawless and sublime performances with both songs complete with era-appropriate attire and fabulous backup singers.

What did you think of this week’s Saturday Night Live? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Source: Saturday Night Live Official YouTube Channel