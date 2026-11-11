Chris Appleton Strips Down for ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

He’s spent years making Hollywood stars look gorgeous. Now Chris Appleton is giving viewers a reason to keep their eyes on the beach.

Chris Appleton has made a career out of making other people look good. From perfectly sculpted celebrity hairstyles to some of Hollywood’s most recognizable red-carpet looks, the British hairstylist knows his way around a camera-ready transformation. But for his next Hollywood gig, he won’t be standing behind a celebrity with a hairbrush. He’ll be getting in front of the camera, and apparently, taking his shirt off is part of the job.

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Appleton has shared fresh behind-the-scenes images from the upcoming Baywatch reboot, giving fans a glimpse of his acting debut. Posted on November 9, the pictures show him looking particularly comfortable in the beach setting. His hairstyling skills might have made him famous, but judging by these sneak peeks, he’s also prepared to give the show’s famously attractive cast a little competition.

Chris Appleton Goes From Styling Hollywood to Starring in It

For anyone who doesn’t immediately recognize the name, Appleton is one of the entertainment industry’s most sought-after celebrity hairstylists. He’s worked with Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Dua Lipa, among other major names. He’s particularly associated with Ariana’s signature high ponytail and the sleek, polished looks that have become a staple of his work.

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Born in Leicester, England, Appleton built an international career that eventually made him one of the most recognizable names in celebrity hairstyling. His work has helped shape some of the biggest looks in entertainment, and he’s become a familiar face in Hollywood circles despite traditionally working behind the scenes.

Now, he’s getting a taste of a very different kind of Hollywood production. And considering Baywatch has never been particularly shy about showing off its cast, we suspect Appleton won’t have much trouble fitting in.

He was already giving Baywatch energy

Appleton had seemingly been embracing the beachside look long before his casting was confirmed. Back in March, he shared photos of himself running along the beach in a white Speedo, captioning the post: “This is my Baywatch audition”.

It was a playful caption, but it came with an entertaining response from the right person. Executive producer Joseph McGinty Nichol replied in the comments: “You’re hired.” Whether it was a joke or a particularly effective bit of social media networking, the exchange certainly makes for a fun casting story.

Appleton subsequently confirmed his involvement in June, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the production and expressing his gratitude for the experience. His latest sneak peeks give fans another look at his new television venture, although the details of his character remain under wraps.

When does Baywatch arrive?

The new Baywatch series is scheduled to premiere on FOX on January 6, 2027, at 9 p.m. ET, with episodes arriving on Hulu the following day. The reboot features Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, Noah Beck, and other newcomers, alongside familiar faces from the original series.

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Appleton’s character details have yet to be revealed, so we’ll have to wait to find out exactly what brings him to the beach. For now, we’re happy to see him expanding his Hollywood résumé. He’s spent years ensuring celebrities have great hair for the cameras. It’s only fair that he gets a little camera time himself.

And if the new Baywatch is looking for another reason to keep viewers glued to the screen, these photos are a pretty convincing start.