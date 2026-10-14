‘Baywatch’ Is Back, Baby! The New Trailer Has Abs, Abs, and More Abs!

The new Baywatch trailer has officially arrived, and if you thought this beach needed saving, just wait until you see who’s running into the water. We’re talking sun-kissed skin, tan lines, iconic red swimsuits, explosions, and enough drama to make even the Pacific Ocean spill the tea.

The lifeguards are back, baby, and we’re already running in slow motion toward our screens! Honestly, what more could you ask for?

Baywatch Is Bringing the Heat Back to the Beach

The upcoming Baywatch series is bringing a fresh crew of lifeguards to our screens, and the casting alone has us reaching for our sunglasses. Stephen Amell leads the show alongside Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Thaddeus LaGrone, Brooks Nader, and Olivia Dunne. And because apparently this beach wasn’t already serving enough star power, Megan Thee Stallion will also appear as herself.

Yes, the Hot Girl Coach is hitting the beach! Somebody make sure those lifeguards stay hydrated.

But there’s more to this reboot than gorgeous people running along the shoreline. The new series is also bringing back a familiar face, with David Chokachi returning as Cody Madison. Consider this your invitation to revisit the beachside drama while getting acquainted with a whole new generation of lifeguards.

READ: The Beach Was Already Hot. Then Chris Appleton Showed Up Shirtless

Meet the New Buchannons

Amell will play Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff’s legendary Mitch Buchannon. And just when Hobie thinks he’s got life figured out, his long-lost biological daughter Charlie, played by Jessica Belkin, suddenly shows up.

According to TV Insider, Charlie arrives eager to follow the family legacy and become a lifeguard alongside her dad. She’s not looking for a family heirloom or some buried treasure. She’s looking for a job!

Naturally, this means family drama is about to make a splash. Between daring ocean rescues and complicated family relationships, Hobie might discover that keeping people safe in the water is a whole lot easier than navigating life on dry land.

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Save the Date, Beach Bums!

Of course, Baywatch wouldn’t be Baywatch without those legendary red bathing suits, dramatic rescues, pristine beaches, and slow-motion runs that have kept viewers glued to their screens for decades.

The new series promises to keep that signature formula alive while exploring the family we’re born into and the family we find along the way.

The lifeguards are officially running toward us on FOX in January 2027. Until then, we’ll be practicing our slow-motion beach run. For research purposes, obviously.