Mister USA Hottie John Ahlstedt Takes His Speedo Fame to OnlyFans

The Mister USA contestant who caught our attention in barely-there swimwear, John Ahlstedt, is taking his talents to OnlyFans, but his LGBTQ+ activism isn’t going anywhere.

Ahlstedt has already demonstrated that a tiny pair of speedos can make a very big impression. The Mister Kansas contestant went viral during the swimsuit round of the Mister USA pageant earlier this year, and apparently, that was only the beginning of his plans to keep people looking.

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Now, Ahlstedt is officially taking his talents to OnlyFans. Announcing the news on November 4, he gave his followers something considerably more exciting than another election-week political discussion.

“Well, I finally fucking did it, guys,” he announced on Instagram. “And yes, it is probably what some of you have been asking me about for quite some time.”

We suspect the speedos may have had something to do with those requests.

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Happy Times After Hours Is Here

Ahlstedt’s new OnlyFans account will go by Happy Times After Hours, a name that practically invites subscribers to clear their evening schedules.

The page will offer a different side of the Mister Kansas contestant, who says he’s finally comfortable enough in his own skin to explore something more playful.

And while he’s teasing content that could leave subscribers with very little to imagine, he’s also making one thing clear: he decides how much he shares.

Source: happy_times503

“I do intend on keeping it like that,” he said.

Which is fair. A man can give the public a speedo moment without surrendering control over what comes next.

He’s Still Fighting for LGBTQ+ Rights

For those who discovered Ahlstedt through his pageant appearance, there’s more to his social media presence than impressive muscles and swimwear that leaves very little room for fabric.

Under the username @happytimes503, Ahlstedt has been vocal about LGBTQ+ rights, particularly the rights and dignity of transgender people. His Instagram bio proudly reads: “Protecting LGBTQ+ rights and dignity 1 post at a time!”

He regularly speaks up for his trans siblings, criticizes Donald Trump’s anti-trans agenda, and addresses the treatment of immigrants.

The OnlyFans announcement doesn’t signal a change in those priorities. Ahlstedt says his Instagram and TikTok accounts will remain dedicated to the issues he cares about.

“I’m still gonna be right here talking about politics, human rights, and the things that matter most to me.”

He described the subscription account as an additional project rather than a replacement for his advocacy, adding: “This is just simply something extra I decided to try, and I am actually excited to see where it goes.”

And really, why should someone have to choose between speaking up about human rights and enjoying a little attention?

Ahlstedt is making room for both, and his followers can apparently expect the same political commentary alongside a more personal, playful venture.

If Happy Times After Hours attracts even a fraction of the attention his Mister USA speedo appearance received, Ahlstedt may have found another way to keep his followers interested. Election week has certainly delivered its share of surprises, and this one comes with considerably less clothing.