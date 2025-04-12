Chris Colfer. Black Shorts. And 2 Big Biceps.

Okay, Chris Colfer. I see you.

The theatre kid turned silver screen actor turned author is getting ready for this weekend’s Coachella music festival, but no one is going to be talking about the performers. Although the list does include Lady Gaga, Missy Elliot, Benson Boone, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion and Zedd. No, instead everyone will be talking about Chris Colfer‘s gains.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old California native set Instagram on fire this Thursday when he posted a photo of his growing biceps and just a little peek at his pecs. While we all would have loved to see more, I’m sure his fans were thrilled to see a glimpse of what the Golden Globe Winner is working with under his clothes. If only the black shorts were a little lower.

All body types are beautiful, but it’s nice to see Chris Colfer take on more of an adult build. He’s surely leaving his Kurt Hummel days behind. As pop culture history goes, Colfer co-starred as Hummel in Ryan Murphy’s GLEE from 2009 to 2015. Since then, he’s also appeared in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and Hot in Cleveland.

Chris Colfer on Being Told Not to Come Out While Filming ‘Glee’ – Instinct Magazine

Advertisement

He’s also taken on the guise of an author. To date he’s penned four books, at least one of which appeared on The New York Times Best Sellers List. As well, he makes frequent talk show appearances and has several philanthropic endeavors.

Thursday’s photo isn’t the first time he showed his gains, as evident from this October 2024 post as a vampire.

Our thoughts on Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer came out as gay in 2009. And that’s one of the reasons we love him. He’s always been a brave soul.

Advertisement

Are you a fan of this iconic musical actor? Have you been keeping up with his book releases? Most importantly, how do you feel now that he’s putting on a bit of muscle mass? Comment all your thoughts and let me know here and on our social media platforms.

Now… where is my Planet Fitness membership card…

Source: Yahoo UK