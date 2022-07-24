Chris Evans Talks About Marriage and Future Children

Contrary to popular belief, even someone as seemingly perfect as Captain America Chris Evans himself doesn’t find dating easy, specially when Hollywood is basically considered as his workplace.

In a Shondaland interview, Evans opened up about his dating life while comparing it to his action thriller film ‘The Gray Man.’ In the movie, the 41-year-old actor plays the role of Lloyd Hansen who is a former CIA colleague “who will stop at nothing” to hunt down the Gray Man.

In comparison to his character, Evans admitted that he is now focused on dating saying, “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”

The actor also expressed how difficult dating can be as a Hollywood actor.

“I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

In a 2019 interview with Men’s Journal, the actor also shared about wanting to get married and having future children.

“I really want kids. Yeah, I do. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and sh*t like that.”

Captain America is single and ready to mingle, and we’re here for it! Any volunteers? *raises both hands*

Source: Bustle.com