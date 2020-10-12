Chris Hemsworth Flexes With 2 Other Hot Studs During Aussie Vacation: Pics

Chris Hemsworth has been one of the dreamiest guys to hit the Hollywood scene over the past decade. He was also ranked the 2nd hottest celebrity dad in the world recently in a sea of sexy dudes that also included Tom Hardy and Idris Elba. Yum.

The Thor: Ragnarok star continued to give fans what they wanted when he posted an Instagram collage of him on vacation with several of his loved ones over the weekend.

Some of the snaps he shared featured his younger brother Liam, wife Elsa Pataky, and their adorable children as they enjoyed their time on Lord Howe Island which is east of the New South Wales coast.

Oh and there was this photo of him, his older brother Luke and some other hot guy breaking the internet with their shirtless bodies.

Chris didn’t even have to flex in the photo compared to Luke and the other hottie. He just looked down with his hair all wet and his legendary body being on full display. Not taking anything away from the other two as they looked quite delicious themselves of course.

So congrats to Chris on being our Man Candy Monday this week! Well-earned and keep up the good work.