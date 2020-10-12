Chris Hemsworth Flexes With 2 Other Hot Studs During Aussie Vacation: Pics

Chris Hemsworth has been one of the dreamiest guys to hit the Hollywood scene over the past decade. He was also ranked the 2nd hottest celebrity dad in the world recently in a sea of sexy dudes that also included Tom Hardy and Idris Elba. Yum.
The Thor: Ragnarok star continued to give fans what they wanted when he posted an Instagram collage of him on vacation with several of his loved ones over the weekend.
Some of the snaps he shared featured his younger brother Liam, wife Elsa Pataky, and their adorable children as they enjoyed their time on Lord Howe Island which is east of the New South Wales coast.
Oh and there was this photo of him, his older brother Luke and some other hot guy breaking the internet with their shirtless bodies.
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @chrishemsworth 2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia @visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @islandhouse.lhi for the hospitality 🤙🙏 @avminaircharter #holidayherethisyear #lordhoweisland
Chris didn’t even have to flex in the photo compared to Luke and the other hottie. He just looked down with his hair all wet and his legendary body being on full display. Not taking anything away from the other two as they looked quite delicious themselves of course.
So congrats to Chris on being our Man Candy Monday this week! Well-earned and keep up the good work.
What do you think?