Chris Hemsworth Leaves Little to the Imagination On Christmas: Pic

Chris Hemsworth‘s lovely and beautiful wife Elsa Pataky just gave us a Christmas gift we sure won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

She posted a cheeky photo of her hunky husband where he flexed for the camera in a pair of low-riding sweatpants and unbuttoned shirt with his incredible body on full display (check out that VPL folks!). “Santa brought me a Thor action figure for Christmas,” she hilariously captioned the sexy snap. Oh, you lucky girl you!

Chris’ dreamy body, which we’ve been happy to gaze at for years, has not only turned people on but made some envious in the process. The photo of him above looking jacked as f**k caught the eye of his Thor: Love and Thunder costar Chris Pratt who had this to say about his incredible physique.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks,” Pratt wrote in the comments section.

Chris isn’t the only hunky celebrity heating things up on Christmas. Check out 8 more who stuffed our stockings with their delicious presence.

