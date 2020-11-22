Chris Hemsworth Stuns In His Most Jacked Photo To Date: Take a Look

It’s a battle of the sexy Chris’ and we are here for it.

Chris Hemsworth practically broke the internet over the weekend when he posted a photo of him looking more jacked than ever.

“Cheat day today,” he jokingly wrote next to the muscle-bound pic. “Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy.” The Australian native’s arms appeared massive in the middle of his sweat-inducing exercise that left his Thor: Love and Thunder costar Chris Pratt in a state of panic.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks,” Pratt wrote in the comments section.

Pratt, who just welcomed his first child (second overall) with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, will join Hemsworth along with fellow A-listers Tessa Thompson & Natalie Portman in the upcoming action/adventure film that is slated to be released in February 2022.

Not sure what Pratt’s workout regiment is as of late but it pales in comparison from the looks of it compared to Hemsworth’s. The Jurassic Park star has put his body on display, both in muscular and husky forms, over the years much to the delight of his ever-growing fan base.

Meanwhile Hemsworth has some strength competition in the form of his equally sexy brothers Luke and Liam. Both have been showing their stuff of on social media as of late which has left many, present company included, speechless.

Here’s Luke looking fine as hell while shirtless…

And here’s Liam. Let the “Who Would You Rather” games begin!