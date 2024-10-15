Chris Salvatore Shares a Spicy & Spooky Shirtless Pic

The season for (eye)candies is here and gay rights activist and Only Fans star Chris Salvatore has a little treat for his fans!

On his Instagram, Salvatore posted an irresistible shirtless photo of himself with a spooky Scream mask on. Did that get your attention? Yes? Well, good, because his post was actually for a good cause! The sizzling post was made by Salvatore to help promote a Halloween fundraiser that will be helping out Project Angel Food!

“Spooky season is upon us so this is your spooky reminder to get your tickets to the largest gay Halloween fundraiser in Los Angeles put on by @frason1 ! @halloweeniela is on Friday, October 25th! This event is benefitting @projectangelfoodwhich prepares and delivers over one million medically tailored meals each year to Angelinos with HIV/AIDS and other life threatening illnesses. Get your tickets at halloweenie.com! See you there! 🎃”

If you didn’t already know, Salvatore has come out with quite a few tracks, showing off his amazing voice and musicality! His hits include Drama Queen, What You Do To Me, and It Gets Better. Salvatore is about to come out with another sure-to-be hit on October 18 called ‘Starting Something‘ so be sure to check it out when it hits your favorite streaming platform!

While you’re already here, if you’re looking to make a difference, you can lend your support to Project Angel Food by donating right here and help provide meals to those in need in the Los Angeles area!

If you’re looking for some Halloween treats, check out these pics from Chris’ Instagram for a spooky feast! He’s got a little something for everyone—shirtless snaps, costume fun, and plenty of eye candy to satisfy your sweet tooth. Go on, take a peek… you’re welcome!

