Chris Stanley Opens Up About Split with Bret LaBelle

Chris Stanley, known to many by his YouTube channel @StanChris, recently sat down in front of the camera to candidly share the story behind his breakup with longtime partner Bret LaBelle. In a video that felt more like a heartfelt conversation than a tell-all, Chris made one thing very clear: there’s no scandal here—just two people whose paths gently diverged.

Photo Credit: @stanchris

Advertisement

“I’m not really here to spill tea, point fingers, or talk about some drama or some scandal… Because nothing really happened,” Chris explained thoughtfully. “We’re still on good terms. And maybe, eventually, when [the breakup] isn’t still kind of fresh, I can talk about our relationship a little bit more. You guys only saw what was on social media. Obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

While their relationship often sparked online chatter—especially regarding their age gap—Chris shared one deeply personal moment from their parting. Recalling Bret’s words shortly after their breakup, he said:

Advertisement

“There was one thing he said to me a few days after we had broken up, a few months ago, and I wrote it down in my notes. He said, ‘It sucks [that] it took me 47 years to find a relationship this good. And, for you, it’s your first. I’m gonna miss you, man.’”

RELATED: Swipe Right to Goodbye: Survivor Star and TikTok Heartthrob’s Love Story Ends

With honesty and poise, Chris acknowledged, “And, you know, it does suck.” Yet he was quick to emphasize there is no bitterness or regret.

“We were together for like four years. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out, and that’s OK. I love all the memories that I have with Bret. I love all the time we spent together. I don’t regret it at all. I’m really grateful for the time we did spend together. And I wish him nothing but the best, really.”

Advertisement

Moving forward, Chris has relocated to Florida, embracing this new chapter with optimism. He reassured fans that he’s happy and doing well, noting that while he’s not actively seeking a new relationship at the moment, he’s open to whatever life brings.

It’s a graceful reminder that sometimes love changes shape—and even endings can be full of gratitude.

You can watch the full video HERE.