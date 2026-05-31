Perrie Edwards Confirms Little Mix Reunion Is Coming!

If your personality between 2012 and 2022 was built around Little Mix blasting through your headphones while you aggressively screamed Shout Out to My Ex, ugly cried to Secret Love Song, or defended Touch in every “best pop song ever” argument, Perrie Edwards has delivered news that may temporarily destroy Mixer group chats.

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After years of hiatus rumours, solo eras, and fans treating every interaction between members like FBI-level evidence gathering, Edwards says a Little Mix reunion isn’t some distant fantasy. It’s happening. Eventually. Hopefully soon. Please.

“Oh, 100 percent. I’m ready and raring. We always message each other and are bantering like, ‘So how long until we do a reunion? Are we going to do one? Where is it?’ I’m like, just give me a ballpark time. Do you know what I mean? Just let me know when.”

And before anyone starts opening all four-member Pinterest boards again, Edwards was pretty clear about the lineup.

“A three. Definitely a three.”

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For fans who spent the 2010s living through the Wings era, surviving Black Magic, dancing through Power, screaming Woman Like Me, and collectively deciding Sweet Melody deserved every award imaginable, it’s the biggest sign yet that Little Mix might not be done causing emotional damage.

Perrie Edwards is ready for the Little Mix reunion era immediately, thanks

Little Mix officially hit pause in 2022 after more than a decade together, following Jesy Nelson’s departure in 2020. Since then, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been busy building solo careers — but apparently, reunion discussions never left the group chat.

“Oh, 100 percent” is not exactly vague. Edwards sounds less like someone casually considering a reunion and more like someone waiting by the phone asking for tour dates, rehearsal schedules, and whether she needs to start relearning choreography.

And honestly, can you blame fans for losing it a little? This is the group that supplied breakup anthems, girls-night soundtracks, gym playlists, and enough harmonies to carry an entire generation through questionable situationships.

Little Mix and the LGBTQ+ fanbase that helped build the empire

Little Mix’s connection with LGBTQ+ fans has never exactly been subtle, and Edwards made it clear she knows exactly who’s been riding with them through every era.

“Our LGBTQ+ fans have been such a core fanbase for so many years, and they’ve been so supportive and so incredible. It’s a two-way street – they go above and beyond for us and we feel the same.”

When asked about her favourite Pride memory, there was one obvious answer.

“Oh gosh… you know what, for me, I think when we were in the group, singing ‘Secret Love Song’ was always such a moment. When everyone sings it back and you can see everyone in the crowd just feeling it, in their feelings – I just love that. So probably every time we sang ‘Secret Love Song’.”

Which checks out because that song has been emotionally ambushing people for years.

The time Little Mix basically said “well, let them try” in Dubai

Edwards also reflected on the group waving Pride flags during performances in Dubai in 2019 despite concerns surrounding anti-LGBTQ+ laws and attitudes.

“I do remember. I remember our team stressing and everything like that. At the end of the day we did it because we wanted to do it, and it means so much to our fans. When we got to the airport, I think it was our team at the time, were scared we were going to get pulled at the airport. And we were like, ‘Oh well, let them try.’”

For Edwards, the reason was simple.

“It was a moment that meant so much to so many people at the time. And if that was going to get us in trouble, then so be it. We didn’t really care about that. We do everything for our fans and for the people that support us.”

Mighty Hoopla gets first dibs on Perrie’s next era

Reunion talk may be stealing headlines, but Edwards is also gearing up for Mighty Hoopla and the first live performance of Passenger Princess. And yes, she already knows exactly how to describe its debut.

“Yes, it will! ‘Passenger Princess’ losing its virginity at Mighty Hoopla!”

Between solo music, festival stages, and reunion plans floating around the group chat, Perrie Edwards seems fully aware she’s feeding both pop fans and nostalgic chaos. Now all that’s left is that ballpark time — because if Little Mix taught us anything, patience was never really the fandom’s strongest skill.

Source: Variety