Chris Watts Accused of Having Gay Sex With Male Inmates in Prison

Chris Watts, the convicted family murderer, has apparently become an unexpected subject of fascination behind bars. The gay dating scene has its share of questionable crushes: a fictional villain here, a morally bankrupt TV character there, perhaps even a red flag with an excellent jawline. But Watts? That’s a hard pass. He’s reportedly attracting attention from younger male inmates, and the latest allegations about his relationships behind bars are raising some deeply uncomfortable questions.

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Chris Watts Has Become an Unexpected Prison Favorite

According to the Daily Mail, a prison employee claims Watts has developed a following among younger inmates at Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. Guards reportedly separated him from another male prisoner after suspecting the pair were involved in an “inappropriate” relationship.

Apparently, Watts has found a way to make himself popular without exactly having the most appealing biography. The employee alleged that younger inmates compete for his attention, with Watts using commissary purchases and gifts to build connections. Some reportedly see him as an older brother or father figure.

“Younger guys flock to Chris. He’s really got a hold over them and they’ll usually do whatever he wants. They follow him around, want to talk to him, want his attention. And he’s generous with his commissary, so he [gets] things for them, gifts, [or] whatever it takes for them to like him,” the employee apparently told the publication.

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The source also alleged that Watts writes lengthy letters to younger inmates, with some relationships reportedly taking on a flirtatious tone. Whether those connections have become sexual remains unconfirmed.

It’s an odd sort of popularity contest, especially considering the person at its center. Whatever charm the inmates might see in Watts, it certainly doesn’t change the horrific crimes that put him behind bars.

His Alleged Male Relationships Didn’t Start Behind Bars

The prison rumors also have some history. In 2018, a man named Trent Bolte claimed he had been in a sexual relationship with Watts before the murders. Bolte alleged they had spent around 10 months together and even discussed moving in with each other.

However, those claims were never independently substantiated, and Watts denied knowing Bolte. The alleged relationship should therefore be treated as an unverified claim rather than an established part of Watts’ history.

Then, in 2020, Watts found himself at the center of another prison incident involving fellow inmate Dylan Tallman.

Prison records reportedly showed that guards discovered underwear and personal lubricants in Tallman’s cell. The two had grown close while occupying neighboring cells, communicating through an electrical outlet they affectionately nicknamed the “holy outlet.”

Their relationship also involved Christian devotional writing, and they reportedly described themselves as “brothers in spirit.” Naturally, the discovery raised questions about whether their bond went beyond religious companionship. Tallman, however, denied that the relationship ever became physical.

Tallman was released in 2021, but he has since commented on the latest allegations. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he reportedly said they didn’t surprise him, describing Watts as naturally charming and unusually friendly for someone in prison.

The Red Flags Are Doing All the Talking

The latest report adds another layer to the story, with the Daily Mail claiming it received the names of three additional men suspected of having relationships with Watts. None agreed to speak on the record.

True crime author Cheryln Cadle, described by the publication as a longtime pen pal of Watts, offered her own assessment of his behavior. She told the outlet that Watts “can’t be alone” and seeks constant attention and affection from whoever is available.

In 2018, Chris Watts murdered his pregnant wife Shanann by strangulation, and their two children Bella and Celeste by smothering them. This is a clip from an interview where he desperately begs for their return, despite being the one responsible for their deaths and disposing of their bodies. He buried Shanann in a shallow grave close to an oil-storage facility, and he disposed of his children’s bodies by submerging them in crude oil tanks. Initially proclaiming his innocence regarding his family’s disappearance, Watts was apprehended on August 15 after confessing to murdering Shanann during an interview with detectives. Subsequently, he also confessed to the murder of his children. On November 6, 2018, Watts entered a guilty plea to multiple charges of first-degree murder as part of a plea agreement. Consequently, he received five life sentences without the opportunity for parole, with three to be served consecutively. — Morbid Knowledge (@MorbidKnowledge) May 1, 2024

For anyone keeping track, Watts is serving life in prison after murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their daughters, Bella, four, and Celeste, three. He pleaded guilty in 2018 and avoided the death penalty.

There’s something particularly unsettling about the idea of a convicted family murderer cultivating a circle of admirers, especially when the alleged relationships involve younger inmates who reportedly look up to him. The attention might make for a bizarre true-crime headline, but it shouldn’t be mistaken for some twisted romantic success story.

The gays may enjoy a bad-boy fantasy, but there’s a rather important distinction between a fictional villain and a real man who murdered his family. Some red flags aren’t meant to be explored. They’re meant to be left exactly where they are.