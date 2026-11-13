Florida’s Anti-Pride Law Just Came for St. Patrick’s Day, Too

Florida’s anti-Pride agenda has found another unexpected victim, and this time, it involves shamrocks, Irish heritage, and a parade that has absolutely nothing to do with LGBTQ+ people. Well, at least not directly.

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Delray Beach has announced that it won’t host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade or Pride event in 2027 because of a new law signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. And if anyone thought legislation targeting diversity initiatives would only inconvenience LGBTQ+ residents, this latest development is a pretty good reason to reconsider.

Apparently, when politicians start deciding which communities deserve to be celebrated with public support, the guest list can get surprisingly complicated.

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Suddenly, St. Patrick’s Day Has a Problem, Too

The controversy centers on Florida Senate Bill 1134, signed by DeSantis in April and scheduled to take effect on January 1. The legislation restricts local governments from funding, organizing, or promoting certain diversity-related activities.

Delray Beach explained that the restrictions “include certain programming and activities ⁠designed or implemented with reference to ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender ​identity.”

That language puts LGBTQ+ celebrations squarely in the crosshairs, but it also creates problems for cultural and heritage events. Which brings us to the rather awkward situation involving St. Patrick’s Day.

The annual parade celebrates Irish heritage and culture, traditionally giving residents an opportunity to gather, enjoy the festivities, and honor Ireland’s patron saint. It’s hardly the sort of event most people associate with Florida’s ongoing political battles over LGBTQ+ visibility.

Yet here we are.

Mayor Tom Carney said on social media that the city was “working feverishly with ​multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled.”

In other words, officials are now scrambling to find a way to preserve a parade that has become collateral damage in a much larger political fight.

The Problem Is Bigger Than Pride

The St. Patrick’s Day situation isn’t an isolated concern. Other cultural celebrations, Pride events, and community programs could also find themselves affected by the restrictions.

Haitian heritage celebrations, Black History Month programming, Hispanic cultural festivals, and women’s history initiatives are among the types of activities facing questions over public support. North Miami, for instance, has ended public sponsorship of Haitian Heritage Month and Haitian Flag Day celebrations.

There are exceptions for events associated with designated federal holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Veterans Day, and Christmas. But that still leaves plenty of community celebrations navigating an uncertain future.

And this is precisely why anti-DEI legislation deserves attention beyond the communities it initially targets.

DeSantis and Republican leaders have argued that diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are discriminatory and that public money shouldn’t be used to advance them. The Trump administration has pursued a similar approach through executive orders and funding threats aimed at diversity programs.

Civil rights advocates, meanwhile, argue that these initiatives help address longstanding inequalities affecting LGBTQ+ people, women, and ethnic minorities.

The disagreement isn’t simply about terminology or government spending. It’s also about whether public institutions should be able to recognize and support communities whose histories and experiences have traditionally received less attention.

Maybe Now Everyone Understands Why Pride Matters

There’s a familiar political strategy at play whenever LGBTQ+ rights become the target of legislation: make the issue seem like it concerns only LGBTQ+ people.

But Pride doesn’t exist in isolation. The freedom to celebrate one community’s history and identity through Pride and other cultural events is connected to the freedom of other communities to do the same.

That’s what makes the Delray Beach situation particularly telling. A law that creates obstacles for Pride celebrations can also affect events honoring cultural heritage, ethnicity, and other identities.

Florida is already facing another controversy over civil liberties. Last week, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim advocacy group in the United States, suspended operations in the state following enforcement of a separate law allowing state officials to designate organizations as terrorist groups.

These are different issues involving different legislation, but they add to broader concerns about how state authorities are exercising their power over organizations and communities.

And perhaps that’s the lesson for anyone who previously thought Pride was somebody else’s business.

When public support for celebrating marginalized communities becomes a political battleground, the consequences don’t necessarily stop with rainbow flags. They can reach cultural festivals, heritage parades, and events that have brought entire neighborhoods together for years.

So, if you’re planning to wear green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Delray Beach in 2027, you might want to keep an eye on the situation.

Turns out, when politicians start policing which identities deserve a public celebration, even the shamrocks aren’t necessarily safe.

Source: Reuters and The Florida Senate