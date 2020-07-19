Daddy Christopher Meloni Posts His Hottest Shirtless Pic Ever

Christopher Meloni seems to be doing some very interesting promotion for his upcoming Law & Order spinoff series Organized Crime.

The 59-year-old, who will once again be playing the hottest detective in the world Elliot Stabler, shared a smoldering hot Instagram photo of him out to sea with his yummy colleague for the show on Friday, July 17.

“Me, my armpit, and my locations manager for L&O:OC,” he wrote along with a very naughty hashtag: #lottabeefonboard. Woof. Seriously woof. How does this man keep getting hotter? How? I mean, good lord. Look at those abs. That body. That smile. That beard. Heck I’m not even into armpits but I’d be down for a taste/sniff combo as would many others.

Cue the thirsty comments that I can’t even judge because I understand what these people are trying to say:

“I would vote for your armpit if it were running in 2020.”

“Opening scene with Stabler on a boat with this outfit on please!”

“Thank you for this beautiful picture.”

The Washington D.C. native’s time in quarantine has been nothing short of sexy to enjoy. Christopher showed off his fashionable side in late March when he tried on a kilt in two different ways: one with a puffy shirt and one sans shirt.

Then there was this pic he posted after someone asked him how his lockdown is going. Cue the fantasies folks. Cue them.