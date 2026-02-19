Church of England Rejects Same-Sex Unions

Ah, the Church of England—where tradition and theology make a volatile mix, and the rest of us are left waiting for clarity that never quite arrives. The General Synod recently made a decision that’s causing waves (again) among the faithful and the LGBTQ+ community: the Church has officially abandoned proposals for same-sex blessing ceremonies in churches. Because, apparently, God created gay people but doesn’t bless their unions. Some might call it a holy contradiction, but let’s dive into it anyway.

In a move that shocked exactly no one (but still left us disappointed), the Church decided not to proceed with blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples, citing “theological and legal barriers.” I mean, really? After spending £1.6 million to “research” this issue for years, all we get is a big fat nothing. The bishops, meanwhile, sat on their high horse, apologizing for the hurt caused on both sides. Yes, we get it: conservatives are upset about deviating from tradition, and liberals are heartbroken over the lack of progress.

“God doesn’t make mistakes,” the conservative side might say. But also, “God doesn’t bless gay unions.” If that’s not a plot twist worthy of a Christian soap opera, I don’t know what is.

Reverend Charlie Bączyk-Bell, a gay priest who was there during the Synod, expressed his frustration with tears streaming down his face. The process was, in his words, a “facetious charade.” He decried the false equivalence of saying that both sides were hurt equally. For gay Christians, it wasn’t just a theological debate—it was their entire being being dissected, debated, and essentially denied by the Church they once considered home.

And still, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, stood in front of the assembly, acknowledging the anger and disappointment in the room. It’s a pity the only thing they could offer was a proposal to keep discussing it forever. As if more meetings are the solution to centuries of hurt and exclusion.

The Church’s ongoing hesitation is sending many liberals and LGBTQ+ people running for the doors. After years of fruitless back-and-forth, it’s hard not to wonder: does the Church actually care about the people it’s meant to serve?

But let’s pivot from the Church to one of its former members, David Archuleta. The American Idol runner-up turned memoirist, who recently released his book Devout: Losing My Faith to Find Myself, is literally shaking up the religious world with his candid story about leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After coming out as queer in 2022, Archuleta has become an unapologetic advocate for LGBTQ+ people in religious spaces.

In his memoir, Archuleta reflects on his painful journey with faith, religion, and self-acceptance. One of the most impactful moments comes when he shares a conversation with Elder Ballard, a high-ranking official in the LDS Church, who admitted that the Church has no idea what to do with LGBTQ+ members. Archuleta’s response? “God created gay people, and there is beauty in that.” Finally—someone is saying what the religious world has been too afraid to acknowledge for centuries: queer people are not an afterthought, and their existence is not a mistake.

As he recounts the toxic environment of trying to be both gay and a devout Mormon, Archuleta pulls no punches. “These men don’t get it,” he writes about the Church leaders, who are more concerned about maintaining their status quo than recognizing the humanity of queer people. His bravery in speaking up highlights the underlying issue in many religious institutions: an unwillingness to evolve in order to embrace the diversity of human experience.

Archuleta’s exit from the church was painful, but it was a necessary step in his journey toward self-love and acceptance. He had to stop letting people who didn’t understand him dictate his path. In doing so, he became a beacon for others struggling with their identities within oppressive religious systems.

Different Debates, One Common Thread

At the core of both the Church of England’s decision and Archuleta’s story is a critical question: when does religion start to do more harm than good? Both the Church’s refusal to bless same-sex unions and the toxic environment Archuleta faced in the LDS Church stem from the same root issue—the refusal to evolve and accept people for who they truly are.

God created gay people. So why is it so hard for certain religious institutions to accept them? And what does it say about those institutions when their version of faith leads to hurt, shame, and exclusion for so many?

David Archuleta’s message is clear: God is not the one who makes mistakes here. It’s the institutions that have failed to keep up with the evolving understanding of human identity. Until the Church can fully embrace that truth, it’s going to keep losing members like Archuleta—people who, despite their faith, refuse to live a lie.

Until then, LGBTQ+ people will keep searching for acceptance outside of these religious walls, where love is allowed to flourish, and the light of self-acceptance shines brighter than any dogma.

Source: BBC and WindyCityTimes