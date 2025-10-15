David Archuleta: “I’m Done Apologizing—This is Who I Am”

David Archuleta is dancing — no, living — his truth, and the world is better for it. From the moment he stepped off American Idol as the soft-spoken teen heartthrob, we all felt like we knew him. His voice was angelic, his persona squeaky clean. But it turns out, David’s story wasn’t as simple as the wholesome, Mormon kid with a perfect smile and a crushed “Crush.” As we’ve seen with his new Earthly Delights EP and national tour, David Archuleta is no longer just singing ballads about heartbreak. He’s stepping into his sexuality, fully and unapologetically, in ways that feel as fresh as they are liberating.

Embracing Freedom Through Dance and Movement

David first came out in 2021, but as he confesses, his journey to embracing his identity has been much more layered than the world might realize. For years, even after coming out, he clung to religious practices that conflicted with his newfound freedom. “I would start every writing session with a prayer,” he shares with PAPER. “It wasn’t about preaching; it was just for me. I felt like prayer kept me safe, like I needed to protect myself from the world and its temptations.” But those “temptations,” those earthly delights, are exactly what he’s embracing now.

When David talks about his tour and EP, he’s not just talking about the music. He’s talking about an unburdening of self, a literal and spiritual release from the restrictive forces that held him back — both in his faith and his sexuality. Performing onstage now is a full-body experience, and it’s clear he’s letting go of the fears that once ruled him. “I’m learning how to get more in touch with my body — to move it, feel it,” he says. “At first, it feels stiff, but the more you move, the more natural it becomes.”

This is the David Archuleta we didn’t expect, but the David we deserve: free, fluid, and glowing with sensuality. The choreography, the shirtless dancing, the sweaty performances under blue lights — all of it is a visual manifestation of his newfound freedom. It’s a huge leap for a man who spent years hiding parts of himself, both physically and emotionally. “I was so used to subconsciously hiding myself — my shoulders hunched, not wanting to be touched or touch other people,” he admits. “Now I’m learning to open up.” The man is literally opening up to the world — his audience, his body, his sexuality.

Owning Earthly Delights

And let’s not forget about his tour’s title, Earthly Delights, which is anything but an accident. It’s a nod to the art of Hieronymus Bosch, whose infamous triptych depicted heaven, earth, and hell in surreal, provocative ways. For David, it feels like a perfect reflection of his own internal journey: the sacred and the sinful, faith and desire, restraint and release. “Now it’s about embracing the things I once thought I had to protect myself from,” he explains. And those “things”? They’re exactly what we’ve come to expect from David’s new era: dancing in gay clubs post-show, laughing with his dancers, and engaging with the freedom that had previously been so out of reach.

It’s not just about the music anymore — it’s about stepping into his full, unfiltered self. Backstage, he’s not just prepping for a show, he’s reveling in his newfound community and confidence. “We’ll usually go out and dance after the show,” David shares with a smile, referencing his post-performance ritual of hitting local gay clubs. “That’s kind of become our post-show ritual.” Yes, David Archuleta — the once-conservative Mormon kid — is embracing everything he was taught to fear, and he’s doing it with style, passion, and pride. It’s wild to think about, but it’s also exactly what makes this era of his career so exciting.

Navigating the Tension Between Faith and Desire

David’s relationship with his sexuality was always a work in progress. “I came out in 2021 but was still Mormon,” he shares candidly. “There are gay Mormons… I tried to do that too, but…” He trails off, clearly reflecting on the internal tension he faced during those years. “I was always trying to protect myself from the temptations I thought were evil.” But those very temptations are the things he’s now relishing in. Earthly delights, indeed.

This evolution hasn’t come without its sacrifices, though. He mentions the fallout from leaving the Mormon faith, especially when it comes to performing in Utah. “It’s the lowest attendance I’ve ever had there,” David reflects, the pain of losing his Mormon community still fresh. “But I’m not interested in living for approval anymore.” This isn’t just a change in his performance style — it’s a full-scale rejection of the forces that sought to suppress him for so long. David isn’t just breaking free of Mormonism, he’s shedding the shame that was attached to his identity. And the world is watching as he steps into the most authentic version of himself.

A Newfound Freedom and Confidence

For someone whose career was managed with such heavy hands, particularly by his father, this self-reclamation is monumental. “I’m in charge of my own life now,” he says with clarity. “No American Idol machinery, no stage parents.” His relationship with his father has been fraught with tension, especially considering how much his dad was involved in the early years of his career. David even laughs at the memory of his dad’s overzealous management: “I had to send him home from tour, even though he was technically my manager.”

Now, David is the one calling the shots, and it’s allowed him to fully embrace his identity. The freedom he’s found — not just from his religious upbringing, but from the pressures of fame — has let him own his sexuality with a new sense of pride and joy. He’s been through the wringer, but now, when he steps onstage, he’s not just singing songs. He’s telling the world, “This is who I am, and I’m done apologizing for it.”

David Archuleta: Fully Alive and Free

The David Archuleta we see today isn’t just a pop star. He’s a man who’s finally comfortable in his own skin, and that’s something worth celebrating. Whether it’s through his music, his newfound confidence on stage, or those very post-show dance parties, David Archuleta is living proof that the greatest pleasure in life is simply being yourself — no matter how messy or sensual or complicated that might be. So, go ahead, David. Embrace those earthly delights.

We’re all watching and cheering you on.

