How a Church Ended Up Promoting a Gay Fashion Designer

Church and fashion are not usually the ingredients for an online controversy. Yet that is exactly what happened after members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints rediscovered an interview featuring fashion designer Pono Skousen.

The church’s official channels previously profiled Skousen, who spoke about growing up in Hawaiʻi, studying fashion at Parsons School of Design in New York, and finding purpose through creativity.

“Faith has always been part of my life, and it shows up in my work in quiet ways,” Skousen said in the interview. “I love exploring identity, spirituality, and purpose through clothing. Clothes can tell stories. They can carry light.”

He added, “I just want to create things that honor where I come from and help people feel seen and powerful.”

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Then came Church of Martin

A year later, Skousen co-founded Church of Martin with fellow gay Mormon Charles Robertson.

The clothing label embraces queer visibility and includes designs featuring same sex couples, including shirts depicting two men kissing under the phrase “Gay Scouts of America” and two women kissing alongside the words “Love One Another.“

Following the renewed attention, one social media user criticized the church for previously highlighting Skousen, arguing that his current brand mocks the faith. The commenter questioned why the church would promote someone whose clothing line includes LGBTQ themed designs and references to religious language.

The timeline matters

According to Skousen in an interview with Queerty, the interview was conducted before Church of Martin even existed.

That detail has become an important part of the discussion. The interview reflected Skousen’s personal journey as a young fashion student, not the clothing label he would later launch.

For many observers, that distinction changes the conversation entirely.

Who gets to define faith?

The differing reactions reveal an ongoing conversation within religious and LGBTQ communities.

Some critics view Church of Martin’s designs as irreverent, while others see them as deeply personal expressions created by LGBTQ people whose faith continues to shape their lives.

Supportive commenters on the church’s original post praised Skousen’s story rather than criticizing it.

“Empowering women and others is exactly what the Savior did and wants us to do! Thanks for being a Christlike example to me and now millions of others,” one person wrote.

Another added, “How cool to have learned a skill from church ladies which has turned into a passion and a business. Love that he credits them.”

Faith can inspire more than one story

At the heart of the debate is a larger question that extends far beyond one clothing brand.

Who gets to draw inspiration from faith?

For Skousen, his religious upbringing remains part of his creative journey, even as his work celebrates LGBTQ identity. Whether people embrace that perspective or reject it, the conversation illustrates that faith, identity, and creativity are rarely as simple or as one dimensional as they first appear.