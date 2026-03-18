Crochet Like You Mean It: Gay Artisans Making Yarn Unforgettable

Written by Eugene
Eugene

Eugene is an Instinct Magazine's writer for everything LGBTQIA+, from the hottest celeb tea to the most pressing community news. With a sharp eye for detail and a love for keeping it real, Eugene serv...

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Published Mar 18, 2026

Okay, so who knew crochet was the next frontier for hot gay guys? But here we are, with a whole bunch of crafty hunks proving that yarn isn’t just for grandma’s blanket—it’s a whole vibe. From mostly gay crafters to Olympic divers trading in their gold medals for knitting needles, it’s clear: this craft is officially sexy. Let’s dive into the world of men who make it look too good.

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Caleb Channing / Source: caleb_channing on Instagram

Exhibit A: Caleb Channing – Abs, Yarn, & the Perfect Hook

First up, meet Caleb Channing, a 35-year-old mostly gay creative from Philadelphia who’s turning crochet into a full-on mood. When Caleb isn’t designing user experiences for a living, he’s busy creating pieces that will make you reconsider your “pandemic hobby” choice.

@caleb_channing_

Pulling up to my first Coachella feelin’ comfy and cool in this crocheted set. Made the shorts and shirt myself and I’ll be working on a pattern soon. The top’s just a hexagon cardigan in sport weight to keep things light and airy. Corriedale wool came through with the soft, breezy vibes . . . #crochet #crochetcardigan #crochetshorts #beachcrochet #crocheting #fitandcrafty #summerbodyinprogress #summerbod #coachella #coachellalook #festivalfashion #festivalcrochet #crochetboy #summercrochet #springcrochet #crochetforinstagram #menscrochet #hexicardigan #crochetshirt #crochetshirts #coachellafashion #crochetartist #craftsofinstagram #crochetset #crochetsets

♬ Tonight – PinkPantheress

“It started as a hobby during the pandemic,” Caleb tells Queerty. But don’t get it twisted—this isn’t your average “bored, made some coasters” situation. Caleb’s mom was a crafter, and when he picked it up after her passing, it became a personal outlet to work through some serious emotions. His designs are not just pretty things to wear—they’re a part of his journey.

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Among his creations? Crocheted underwear. And no, not just for Instagram posts. “Every piece is a work of art that can be worn and washed,” he says. Each one reflects his mood: “Am I stressed? Am I happy? Am I just trying to survive today?” And the best part? He’s not just selling pieces, he’s inspiring guys to embrace their creativity and feel good about it.

@caleb_channing_

Ready to conquer the chilly desert nights of Arrakis . #crochetersoftiktok🧶 #hoodedscarf #crochet #crochetscarf #wintercrochet

♬ Minding My Goddamn Business – Nick Hustles

“I want my work to have that sexy, wholesome boyfriend vibe,” he adds. So, whether you’re lounging in front of the fire or feeling cheeky in a crocheted thong, Caleb’s got you covered.

Exhibit B: Tom Daley – Knitting His Way Into Our Hearts

Tom Daley. You know him as the Olympic diving champion with the adorable smile and perfect abs. But did you know he’s also a knitting guru? That’s right—Tom’s obsession with knitting went viral during the Tokyo Olympics when he was spotted casually knitting a cardigan between dives. Chef’s kiss.

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RELATED: ‘Made With Love By Tom Daley’ Knit Nits Available Now

Daley’s brand, Made With Love By Tom Daley, is his way of sharing his newfound love of knitting with the world. “Knitting calms my mind,” he says, and now he’s channeling that zen energy into a line of knitting kits. But it’s not just about the craft—it’s about creating and connecting with people, one stitch at a time. So, yes, grab a kit, learn to knit, and maybe you’ll have your very own “made with love by Tom Daley” sweater to curl up in.

@madewithlovebytomdaley

LET’S TALK YARN 🧶 There are so many different combinations of fibers to knit and crochet with. Here are all their differences and what I would recommend them for! Let me know if you have any other questions I can help with ❤️‍🔥

♬ original sound – Made With Love By TomDaley

Exhibit C: Brett Walker’s Crocheted “Con-Cock-Tions” (Yes, We Went There)

Now, for something a little more unconventional—meet Brett Walker, the Melbourne-based artist who’s taking the world by storm, one “cock sock” at a time. Yep, you heard that right. Brett’s custom pieces for the eggplant are a thing—and they’re making waves on social media.

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Brett Walker / Source: brettybobettyart on Instagram

But Brett isn’t just about the shock value. His pieces are about body positivity. “Men can be just as sensitive about their bodies,” he says. His “cock socks” are designed to celebrate the body and make men feel sexy, no matter what. And let’s be real—if anyone can turn a penis covering into a statement piece, it’s Brett.

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Crochetted penis by Brett / Source: brettybobettyart on Instagram

Censorship? Oh, it’s a joke to him. Brett explains how Instagram’s inconsistent rules are absurd—he can crochet a detailed penis out of yarn, but a real one in a photo? Nope. The fact that his “junk warmers” cost around $150 only proves that his fanbase is seriously invested in the art of cock couture. No judgment here, just respect.

Exhibit D: Recycled Crochet Couture – From Granny’s Afghan to Funky Fashion

And lastly, let’s talk about the grandma’s blanket trend that no one saw coming. Meet Ellers, a designer behind the brand LORD von SCHMITT, who transforms vintage afghans into wearable art. From bell-bottom pants to crocheted booty shorts, Ellers is proving that your grandma’s old couch throw might just be the next big thing in fashion.

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Most of Ellers’ pieces are made from recycled vintage afghans. “Afghan blankets are folk art,” he says, and now they’re fashion statements. Imagine showing up to your next party wearing a pair of vintage crochet bell bottoms and feeling like a million bucks. The best part? These pieces aren’t just stylish—they’re sustainable too.

Crochet: It’s Not Just Cozy, It’s Hot

So, whether you’re getting inspired by Caleb’s cozy vibe, Tom Daley’s knitting kits, Brett’s bold (and very creative) “cock socks,” or Ellers’ crochet couture, one thing is clear: this craft is not only a hobby, it’s a sexy statement. These guys aren’t just playing with yarn; they’re redefining what it means to be crafty and confident. Get ready, because crochet is here to stay—and it’s never looked this good.

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