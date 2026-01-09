Cis Gay Man Gets Harassed in Bathroom Over His Pearls

Bathroom drama on New Year’s Eve: New Year’s Eve is supposed to be about fresh starts, popping champagne, and celebrating who you are — but for Zachary Willmore, it turned into a lesson in what not to do in a men’s bathroom. Spoiler alert: It’s not about minding your own business and letting people pee in peace.

When Pearls Offend, Apparently

In a video that’s since gone viral, Willmore, a digital creator and HIV advocate, documented a cringe-worthy encounter where a man, clearly a few drinks in, decided to take issue with his very fabulous look. Let’s set the scene: Willmore is just trying to do his thing in the bathroom, pearls on, makeup done, living his best life — and suddenly, he’s confronted by Mr. Buzzkill, who’s clearly never seen a man in pearls before. The guy hurls some classic nonsense at Willmore: “I don’t like a dude, a dude, with fuckin’ — show your face, show your face — with fuckin’ pearls on his eyes.” (Yes, pearls, honey. Get over it.)

The Chest Situation: A Real Bathroom Mystery

The man doesn’t stop there, though. Oh no.

“I don’t like that shit in a men’s bathroom, showing your fucking chest like a girl. Like a fucking girl, dressed like a girl with fucking belly button rings.”

Hold up. Is this a bathroom or a middle school locker room? We know some people are still stuck in the past, but this is 2026. Pearls are for everyone.

Willmore Claps Back, and We’re Living for It

But Willmore, ever the calm queen, responds like the pro he is: “I didn’t want any fucking problems,” he says to the camera, explaining that he chose a stall to avoid exactly this kind of drama. (Smart move, TBH.)

Of course, the dude keeps going, calling Willmore a “fucking girl” for simply existing. But Willmore? He’s unbothered. “They don’t want transgender women to use the women’s bathroom, they don’t want gay men to use the men’s bathroom. I guess I’ll just piss on the floor,” he says, totally slaying the argument in one perfectly timed sentence. It’s almost like he could hear the collective “Yaaas!” from the LGBTQ+ community.

The Ovaries Question — A Bathroom No-No

But wait, it gets better (or worse, depending on how you look at it). As Willmore starts to leave, the guy doesn’t let it go — asking if he has ovaries. This is what we call an over-the-top, next-level “Get a Life” moment. We can’t help but laugh because, really, what does it matter? Is he checking for ovaries like a bouncer at the club? Willmore’s style should be the only thing under scrutiny here.

Instagram Drama: Bathroom Stall Shakes and Pearls of Wisdom

In an Instagram follow-up, Willmore shared that the dude actually tried shaking the bathroom stall door while he was inside. Because apparently, when you’re not harassing someone for wearing pearls, you might as well try to invade their privacy? Willmore responded with a zinger: “I told him that there are 8 billion people on this Earth, how can you expect everyone to think and act exactly like you?” Preach, Zachary, preach.

Accountability King Danesh Weighs In

As if this saga wasn’t ridiculous enough, accountability king Danesh Noshirvan found out the man in question was Jaxon Terill (who, apparently, thinks his level of discomfort is worth a bathroom intervention). Terill denied shaking the door and claimed Willmore was peeing in the urinal next to him, then moved to a stall when things got tense. He also apologized, saying his behavior was “wrong and not okay.” So, while Terill may not have learned how to mind his own business, at least he’s starting to understand that maybe making random strangers uncomfortable in a bathroom is a little much.

@thatdaneshguy I spoke with Jaxon Terill ( @jaxont10 ) he’s the aggressor in the previous video on my page who went on a homophobic rampage against @zacharywillmore who was simply trying to use the restroom. Jaxon refutes recent claims made by Zachary while also admitting he was very drunk at the time. Jaxon says there is no excuse for his behavior and he has attempted to reach out to Zachary to apologize for his behavior. The rest of the video is my opinion.@Danesh ♬ original sound – Danesh

The Real Takeaway: Everyone Deserves a Peaceful Pee

But the real takeaway? This isn’t just about a gay man getting harassed in a bathroom. It’s about how gender policing still happens in places where it’s least expected — like when you’re just trying to pee and go home. People feel entitled to question anyone who doesn’t fit their narrow, outdated ideas of masculinity. Willmore’s experience is just the latest in a long line of examples of how cisgender gay men get caught in the crossfire of society’s bizarre bathroom politics.

Pearls, Urinals, and No More Questions About Ovaries

Willmore’s viral video isn’t just an invitation to laugh at a guy who can’t handle pearls in a men’s room (as much as we might want to). It’s a reminder to everyone that no one should be harassed for how they look or express themselves — and, most importantly, everyone deserves to just pee in peace without being asked about their ovaries. Whether you’re wearing pearls or cargo shorts, you should be able to claim a bathroom stall without being questioned. And let’s be real: if anyone’s ovaries are in question here, it’s definitely the guy harassing Willmore.