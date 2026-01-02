Scott Van Pelt’s Hilariously Awkward Reaction to a Gay Kiss on NYE

Let’s be real: New Year’s Eve is all about celebration, confetti, and maybe a little too much champagne. But when ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt was hosting the network’s coverage from Times Square, something totally unexpected and completely iconic happened. As the clock struck midnight, with everyone cheering and kissing, Van Pelt found himself suddenly face-to-face with a live makeout between two men. Cue the awkward but hilarious reaction that had the entire internet talking.

We’re used to seeing Van Pelt call the shots with sports—but in this case, he was out of his depth. Caught off guard by the impromptu moment of same-sex love, Van Pelt fumbled with his words, muttering:

“Ohhhhhhhh! What are we… What do we got? We got love in the air.”

The video of this moment has now racked up over 7.1 million views on X (formarly Twitter), turning the awkwardness into a viral sensation. Was he uncomfortable? Was he genuinely shocked? One thing’s for sure—Van Pelt’s unfiltered reaction made us love him even more.

Scott Van Pelt’s ‘Ohhhhhhh’ Moment Goes Viral

We’ve all had that moment when something totally unexpected happens, and we freeze. And Scott Van Pelt? Well, he didn’t exactly handle it with the grace we might expect from a seasoned broadcaster. Instead of sticking to the script, he just rolled with it, clearly caught off guard but still trying to maintain some level of professionalism—while silently panicking inside.

Let’s face it: most of us weren’t tuning in to ESPN to watch romantic moments (unless it’s between two hot athletes). But watching Van Pelt try to navigate the chaos of live television when faced with two guys locking lips at the stroke of midnight? That’s the kind of authenticity we didn’t know we needed.

Instead of freezing up or trying to cover it up, Van Pelt simply shrugged it off and threw his hands in the air, saying, “Who’s having a good time? Happy New Year, everybody!”

‘This Is Why We Need Pride Month’: A TikTok Moment

You didn’t think the internet would let this one slide, did you? TikTok user jakobiewon posted the perfect response: “And that’s why, we need pride month. Happy new year!”

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves. In a world where LGBTQ+ visibility is still a work in progress, moments like this matter. Even though mainstream media is still catching up on fully embracing same-sex love, Van Pelt’s reaction is a reminder that progress—awkward as it may be—does happen. And while the moment may have shocked some people (even Van Pelt himself), it also showed just how much further we have to go in terms of acceptance and normalization.

Van Pelt’s reaction wasn’t really rooted in homophobia; it was a genuine human oops moment. We’ve all had them, and it’s okay to admit that we’re not always prepared to see love in all its beautiful, unexpected forms. But these little moments—uncomfortable as they might be—are part of how we shift culture.

Sure, there was a pause. Yes, Van Pelt was caught off guard. But this is exactly how change happens: by noticing the awkwardness, leaning into it, and celebrating the love that’s been hidden away for so long.

The ESPN Reaction: Awkward, But Incredibly Relatable

Live TV is hard, okay? A lot of people would have cracked under the pressure, especially when faced with a totally unexpected viral moment. But Scott Van Pelt? He handled it like the true pro he is—barely missing a beat, even though we could all tell he was not prepared for what was happening on his screen.

This, my friends, is why we love him. He’s relatable, human, and even in the face of live chaos, he stayed real. There was no scripted line, no polished professionalism. Just a guy, trying to make the best of a truly awkward situation. And honestly, that makes him even more lovable.

It’s the kind of raw, unscripted moment that we live for. In an age where everything’s filtered and edited, it’s refreshing to see someone like Van Pelt just embrace the awkwardness. And let’s be real—this moment is going down in ESPN history, whether he likes it or not.

Will Scott Van Pelt ever live this down? Not a chance. But honestly, we’re here for it. This awkward, real moment set the tone for 2026 and reminded us all that love—especially love in unexpected places—is something worth celebrating.