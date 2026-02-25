Club 90 Brings ‘Heated Rivalry’ to the Dance Floor

The club is back. Yes, really. Okay, fam. Fellow millennials. Gather round.

Clubbing is apparently a thing again. Like… an actual thing. And no, it’s not because of a DJ comeback tour or a surprise resurgence of skinny jeans. The real culprit? Heated Rivalry—and the growing realization that 2026 is basically 2016 with better lighting and worse knees.

If you haven’t watched Heated Rivalry at least twice this year, consider this your official reminder. The series didn’t just hook us emotionally; it fully rewired our brains and permanently installed Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, François Arnaud, and Robbie G.K. into our collective consciousness.

But what if—hear me out—you want to live your Heated Rivalry fantasy outside your living room?

Enter: the club.

Club 90 Understood the Assignment

This is where Club 90 comes in, doing what they do best: turning queer pop culture obsession into sweaty, joyful, scream-singing nights out. Their newly launched tour, “Club 90 Presents: Heated Rivalry Night,” is exactly what it sounds like—Heated Rivalry energy, but louder, gayer, and with a DJ.

Think pop anthems, emotional chaos, hockey-coded vibes, and a dance floor full of people who absolutely know what The Long Game implies.

And yes. It’s everywhere.

RELATED: SPOILERS: Why ‘Heated Rivalry’s’ Creator Refuses to Skip This Scene

Club 90 Presents: Heated Rivalry Night Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 26

Heated Rivalry Night: Show 2 — Blue Note, Columbia, MO

Heated Rivalry Night: Show 2 — House of Blues, Orlando

Heated Rivalry Night — Vivid Music Hall, Gainesville

FEBRUARY 27

The Weeknd Night — Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas

Heated Rivalry Night — Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

Heated RivalRave: Show 2 — Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn

Heated Rivalry Night — Celine, Orlando (Sold Out)

Heated Rivalry Night — District Music Hall, Norwalk

Heated Rivalry Night: Show 2 — Encore, Tucson

Heated Rivalry Night — Good Bull Icehouse, College Station

Heated Rivalry Night: Show 2 (21+) — The Great Northern, San Francisco (Sold Out)

Heated RivalRave — The Fillmore, New Orleans (venue upgrade; House of Blues tickets honored)

Heated Rivalry Night: Show 2 — Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia

Heated Rivalry Night — The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville

Heated RivalRave: Show 4 — The Observatory North Park, San Diego

Heated Rivalry Night — Senator Theatre, Chico

Heated Rivalry Night — Stage AE, Pittsburgh

Heated RivalRave: Show 2 — Uptown Theater, Minneapolis

Heated RivalRave — Warsaw, Brooklyn (Sold Out)

FEBRUARY 28

2000’s Night — The Crocodile, Seattle

Heated Rivalry Night — ACX1, Atlantic City

Heated Rivalry Night — Blue Note, Columbia, MO (Sold Out)

Heated RivalRave: Show 2 (Early) — Emo’s, Austin

Heated RivalRave (Late Show) — Emo’s, Austin (Sold Out)

Heated Rivalry Night — Encore, Tucson (Sold Out)

Heated RivalRave — The Forge, Joliet

Heated Rivalry Night — The Granada, Lawrence

Heated Rivalry Night: Show 3 — House of Blues, Boston

Heated Rivalry Night — Knitting Factory, Spokane

Heated Rivalry Night — Manchester Music Hall, Lexington

Heated Rivalry Night — Mercury Ballroom, Louisville

Heated Rivalry Night — The Queen, Wilmington

Heated RivalRave: Show 3 — Summit Music Hall, Denver

Heated Rivalry Night — VBC Mars Music Hall, Huntsville, AL

You can check for availability of tickets HERE. (Tour continues through March 28, including Washington, DC; Chicago; Nashville; Seattle; Phoenix; and more.)

Why This Feels Bigger Than a Theme Night

Heated Rivalry has officially become Crave’s biggest original series ever, with viewership jumping nearly 400% in its first week. Season two is set to draw heavily from Rachel Reid’s The Long Game, which—if you’ve read it—you already know means things are about to get messy, emotional, and very gay.

Club 90 isn’t just riding hype. They’re giving queer fans a space to celebrate joy, obsession, and community—without irony.

Final Whistle

Whether you’re reclaiming your club kid era, reliving 2016, or just want to scream-pop lyrics with strangers who get it, Heated Rivalry Night is your sign.

The club is back.



The playlist is unhinged.



And somehow, we are all outside again.