Club 90 Brings ‘Heated Rivalry’ to the Dance Floor

The club is back. Yes, really. Okay, fam. Fellow millennials. Gather round.
Clubbing is apparently a thing again. Like… an actual thing. And no, it’s not because of a DJ comeback tour or a surprise resurgence of skinny jeans. The real culprit? Heated Rivalry—and the growing realization that 2026 is basically 2016 with better lighting and worse knees.
If you haven’t watched Heated Rivalry at least twice this year, consider this your official reminder. The series didn’t just hook us emotionally; it fully rewired our brains and permanently installed Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, François Arnaud, and Robbie G.K. into our collective consciousness.
But what if—hear me out—you want to live your Heated Rivalry fantasy outside your living room?
Enter: the club.
Club 90 Understood the Assignment
This is where Club 90 comes in, doing what they do best: turning queer pop culture obsession into sweaty, joyful, scream-singing nights out. Their newly launched tour, “Club 90 Presents: Heated Rivalry Night,” is exactly what it sounds like—Heated Rivalry energy, but louder, gayer, and with a DJ.
Think pop anthems, emotional chaos, hockey-coded vibes, and a dance floor full of people who absolutely know what The Long Game implies.
And yes. It’s everywhere.
RELATED: SPOILERS: Why ‘Heated Rivalry’s’ Creator Refuses to Skip This Scene
Club 90 Presents: Heated Rivalry Night Tour Dates
FEBRUARY 26
-
Heated Rivalry Night: Show 2 — Blue Note, Columbia, MO
-
Heated Rivalry Night: Show 2 — House of Blues, Orlando
-
Heated Rivalry Night — Vivid Music Hall, Gainesville
FEBRUARY 27
-
The Weeknd Night — Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas
-
Heated Rivalry Night — Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
-
Heated RivalRave: Show 2 — Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn
-
Heated Rivalry Night — Celine, Orlando (Sold Out)
-
Heated Rivalry Night — District Music Hall, Norwalk
-
Heated Rivalry Night: Show 2 — Encore, Tucson
-
Heated Rivalry Night — Good Bull Icehouse, College Station
-
Heated Rivalry Night: Show 2 (21+) — The Great Northern, San Francisco (Sold Out)
-
Heated RivalRave — The Fillmore, New Orleans (venue upgrade; House of Blues tickets honored)
-
Heated Rivalry Night: Show 2 — Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia
-
Heated Rivalry Night — The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville
-
Heated RivalRave: Show 4 — The Observatory North Park, San Diego
-
Heated Rivalry Night — Senator Theatre, Chico
-
Heated Rivalry Night — Stage AE, Pittsburgh
-
Heated RivalRave: Show 2 — Uptown Theater, Minneapolis
-
Heated RivalRave — Warsaw, Brooklyn (Sold Out)
FEBRUARY 28
-
2000’s Night — The Crocodile, Seattle
-
Heated Rivalry Night — ACX1, Atlantic City
-
Heated Rivalry Night — Blue Note, Columbia, MO (Sold Out)
-
Heated RivalRave: Show 2 (Early) — Emo’s, Austin
-
Heated RivalRave (Late Show) — Emo’s, Austin (Sold Out)
-
Heated Rivalry Night — Encore, Tucson (Sold Out)
-
Heated RivalRave — The Forge, Joliet
-
Heated Rivalry Night — The Granada, Lawrence
-
Heated Rivalry Night: Show 3 — House of Blues, Boston
-
Heated Rivalry Night — Knitting Factory, Spokane
-
Heated Rivalry Night — Manchester Music Hall, Lexington
-
Heated Rivalry Night — Mercury Ballroom, Louisville
-
Heated Rivalry Night — The Queen, Wilmington
-
Heated RivalRave: Show 3 — Summit Music Hall, Denver
-
Heated Rivalry Night — VBC Mars Music Hall, Huntsville, AL
You can check for availability of tickets HERE. (Tour continues through March 28, including Washington, DC; Chicago; Nashville; Seattle; Phoenix; and more.)
Why This Feels Bigger Than a Theme Night
Heated Rivalry has officially become Crave’s biggest original series ever, with viewership jumping nearly 400% in its first week. Season two is set to draw heavily from Rachel Reid’s The Long Game, which—if you’ve read it—you already know means things are about to get messy, emotional, and very gay.
Club 90 isn’t just riding hype. They’re giving queer fans a space to celebrate joy, obsession, and community—without irony.
Final Whistle
Whether you’re reclaiming your club kid era, reliving 2016, or just want to scream-pop lyrics with strangers who get it, Heated Rivalry Night is your sign.
The club is back.
The playlist is unhinged.
And somehow, we are all outside again.