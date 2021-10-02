Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke Both Test Positive For COVID-19

Cheryl Burke’s surprise COVID-19 diagnosis ahead of last week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars was a shocking twist for fans, who got to see Burke and her partner, massively popular Peloton instructor and Britney Spears fanatic Cody Rigsby, be judged based on a rehearsal earlier that week. While their salsa dance to Camila Cabello’s ‘Dont Go Yet’ garnered them a 24/40 score, their third week in the ballroom competition is about to prove even more challenging; Rigsby announced on his Instagram that he has now tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time (both he and Burke thankfully, are only experiencing mild symptoms).

Thankfully, the ABC ballroom battle has an interesting way for our favorite boo and partner Burke to continue competing. For Week 3, EW reports that Rigsby will perform a solo jazz number (from his home in New York City) while Burke will perform simultaneously from her home in Los Angeles. In a true twist of fate, this Monday is Britney Spears night, one that Rigsby (a massive Britney Spears fan) is almost certainly looking forward to.

Cody Rigsby and #DWTS pro @CherylBurke will dance in separate rooms next week on @dancingabc after the Peloton instructor tested positive for COVID-19. @Zohreen reports. https://t.co/EfMRaIEIht pic.twitter.com/8h35kh7v1C — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2021

While jazz dancing can be performed independently (the dance does not require any movements that require clasped hands), this is still uncharted territory for veteran professional dancer/Dancing With The Stars favorite Burke. “We will be doing it from the comfort of our own home” an optimistic Burke told Good Morning America saying “Look at that, I’ve turned our living room into a ballroom.”. For his part, Rigsby is remaining zen on the entire experience, saying “The universe is crazy. Sometimes it just throws things in your lap and you gotta just go with it.”

