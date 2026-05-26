Marcia Gay Harden Calls Out Parents Who Reject Their LGBTQ Kids

Marcia Gay Harden did not show up to the Los Angeles LGBT Center gala to deliver a safe little ally speech filled with polite applause breaks and carefully rehearsed talking points. She showed up ready to defend LGBTQ kids, call out stubborn parents, and remind the world that gay people are often the backbone of every functioning holiday gathering in America.

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Frankly, the moment Marcia Gay Harden started talking about lesbian turkey preparation and gay men dominating Christmas décor, the night officially entered its own category.

While accepting the Vanguard Award at the Center’s A Place We Call Home gala in Hollywood, she directed her message toward families who still refuse to accept their LGBTQ children. Not politicians. Not internet trolls. Parents. And she did not mince words.

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Marcia Gay Harden Had A Message for “Old, Staunch, Stubborn Families”

Harden’s speech landed because it came from lived experience, not detached celebrity activism. All three of her children — Eulala, Hudson, and Julitta — identify as part of the LGBTQ community, which gave her words an emotional weight that cut through the usual gala polish.

“We want to change things so that basic human queer rights are protected, so that we’re safe, so our children are safe, so that we have equal opportunity in the workplace, so that we’re not discriminated against, so we can marry or adopt children or serve in the military or church…I think it all starts in the home,” Harden said. “The people I need to talk to tonight are old, staunch, stubborn families.” Then she narrowed the focus even further. “Families who don’t accept the queer community, and because I also believe that mothers are the real vanguards of change and the torchbearers for community, it is mothers that I’m talking to tonight.”

That’s the thing about speeches like this: the most effective moments usually are not the overly polished inspirational lines designed for Instagram graphics. It’s when someone sounds like they’re talking directly to the people avoiding the conversation at the dinner table.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Line Deserves Its Own Award

Harden also understood something crucial about queer family life: humor often carries truths people otherwise refuse to hear.

@varietymagazine #MarciaGayHarden says mothers who don’t accept their LGBTQ children are “making a great big mistake” while being honored at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s A Place We Call Home gala. ♬ original sound – Variety

“If you’ve not welcomed the queer community into your life, either as friends or should you be so lucky, your children, you are cutting off your nose to spite your face,” she said. “You’re missing out on a fabulous life experience and basically you’re making a great big mistake.”

Then came the line that probably caused half the room to spit out their cocktails.

“Honey, you haven’t seen anything until you’ve seen a lesbian stuff a Thanksgiving turkey. No one chooses the holiday decorations for the Christmas party faster than a gay man.”

Honestly, somewhere across America, at least twelve gay sons immediately forwarded that quote into the family group chat. But beneath the laughs was a pretty devastating point about rejection and isolation.

“Saying to your children, you can’t be you and live in my home or be in my family, you are losing out because they won’t come home for Christmas,” Harden said.

And that line hits differently because so many LGBTQ people know exactly what she means. Chosen family becomes necessary when biological family decides love comes with conditions.

Bianca Del Rio, Billie Jean King, and a Room Full of Defiance

The gala itself sounded less like a sleepy fundraiser and more like a gathering fueled equally by community pride and exhaustion from nonstop political attacks on LGBTQ rights. Bianca Del Rio hosted the event, while Billie Jean King and her wife Ilana Kloss presented the Rand Schrader Award to longtime activist LuAnn Boylan.

Meanwhile, Karen Bass honored the Center for “the amazing work that goes on here and the lives that are saved every single day.” Center CEO Joe Hollendoner addressed the political climate directly.

“These assaults on our community are not just defining moments for the center or our movement. They are defining moments for each of us,” he said. “As I see it, we have two paths forward: Either we choose to cede our hard-won progress in our fight for liberation, joy, and community or…we choose courage.”

The evening reportedly raised $1.25 million, proving once again that queer resilience may come with sequins, emotional support friends, and aggressively organized holiday décor, but it also comes with serious community power.

Marcia Gay Harden Understood the Assignment

The strongest ally speeches usually share one thing in common: they don’t center the ally. Harden’s remarks worked because they stayed focused on LGBTQ people, LGBTQ kids, and the families still failing them.

“To these mothers, I say join us, march with us, help us protect your child, help us protect their rights, be an ally,” she said. “Your life will be extraordinarily enhanced and open up wonderful new doors and new experiences for you.”

And Harden closed with the kind of sentiment that could have easily sounded corny in someone else’s hands but instead landed with real warmth.

“So instead of telling young people all across the country that who they are is somehow wrong or they are undeserving of dignity, join us in pointing out that what other people see as faults or cracks is simply where the light gets in.”

Source: Variety